Analyst Warns Lions Defender’s Long-Awaited Breakout is Coming

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeil has been so close to being a defensive breakout and a household name in the NFL. However, it has not come together for him yet. According to one analyst, his sixth NFL season might be his best chance yet.

McNeil was listed as the hidden gem of the Lions roster by Wynston Wilcox of Fansided. Wilcox notes that when McNeil is healthy, he can make an impact, and the team is desperate for help on the defensive line.

“The Lions have desperately needed another defensive lineman to step up and McNeill is that guy when he’s healthy,” wrote Wilcox. “Give him a few more years, and Lions fans won’t be able to get enough of him.”

If McNeil has that type of season, it would be massive for him and the entire Lions roster.

The Detroit Lions Are Looking for Alim McNeil to be a Household Name in 2026

McNeil had just three sacks in his first two NFL seasons. He came along slowly, but started to pick things up in his third season. McNeil had five sacks in 13 games. His play earned him a contract extension, and the thought was that year four would be the year that everyone would learn who he is.

McNeil had a solid, but not spectacular year. It resulted in 3.5 sacks over 14 games. He also ended the year early due to a torn ACL. This bled into his 2025 season as well. McNeil missed time and played in just ten games. When he did play, he did not look as impactful. He ended with one sack, and the arrow was pointing down.

However, McNeil admitted that he did not feel like himself last year. He tried to come back from his ACL issue too quickly, and his play suffered. Now, he feels completely healthy and ready to build on the 2023 season that featured a career-high in sacks.

McNeil is only 26 years old; he has the experience and has shown there is a high ceiling that can be untapped. The only question is if he can get to that level of play that makes him well known.

Lions Have Chance For Defensive Line Revamp

There is a good chance that the Lions’ interior line is going to improve across the board in 2026. McNeil should be a better version of himself now that he is healthy and confident. Meanwhile, Levi Onwuzurike is coming back from missing the entire 2025 season with a torn ACL.

He suffered his injury so early into last offseason that there should not be any concerns about his ability after he returns. On top of that, the Lions are looking for former first-round pick Tyleik Williams to take another step forward.

He played a limited role during his rookie season, but that was expected. Still, they drafted him because he has serious potential, and if he lives up to it, the group could be much better. They could have three legitimate upgrades.

When you add in that the edge rusher group added a couple of notable names to their group, this looks like the deepest front that the Lions have had in the Dan Campbell era. They might need it after the injuries and issues that have emerged in their secondary.