Lions Predicted to Face $90 Million Decision on Alim McNeill’s Future

The Detroit Lions signed three important veterans to contract extensions this offseason. But one of the team’s most important defensive players, Alim McNeill, is in need for a new deal too.

McNeill’s rookie contract will expire after the 2024 season. On September 1, Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department ranked him the fourth-best potential 2025 free agent.

The department also projected McNeill to be worth $90 million on a 4-year extension.

“Interior defenders who can plug gaps, stonewall ball-carries and pressure opposing quarterbacks will always be coveted on the open market. The 24-year-old McNeill will likely generate added interest in 2025 because many of the other top defensive tackles—like Cameron Heyward (36), Quinton Jefferson (32) and B.J. Hill (30)—are on the older side,” wrote Bleacher Report.

“Of course, McNeill will need to build on what he accomplished last season and stay on the field to remain one of free agency’s top targets. He missed four games with a knee injury last season.

“McNeill might not match the deals that Christian Wilkins ($27.5 millionannually) and Justin Madubuike ($24.5 million) got this offseason because he doesn’t have their raw numbers. Given the growing demand for good defensive tackles, though, he might not be far behind them.”

In 47 contests with the Lions, McNeill has registered 112 combined tackles, including 15 for loss and 8 sacks. Last season, he had 32 combined tackles, 6 tackles for loss and 5 sacks in 13 games.