Lions $97M Star Predicted to Make Pro Bowl Leap

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill has warned people that he is much healthier in 2026 than he was in the past two seasons. Now, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic is sending the same warning.

The Lions beat writer’s bold prediction for the season is that the sixth-year defensive lineman will make his first Pro Bowl in 2026. Pouncy cites improved health and a strong training camp as reasons for the call.

“The last time we saw Alim McNeill at full strength, in 2024, he was playing at a Pro Bowl level,” wrote Pouncy. “McNeill finished top 15 that season among qualified defensive tackles in pass-rush win rate and pressures before a torn ACL ended his season in December. McNeill returned in October 2025, but admitted he was overthinking on the field and regaining trust in his knee. It wasn’t the best version of himself. But now, McNeill believes he’s past the injury.”

Pouncy goes on to note that McNeill not only believes he is past the injury, but he is showing it.

“Dan Campbell has raved about him, and offensive linemen say they can tell he’s looking himself again,” wrote Pouncy. “If that’s the case, McNeill could finally be ready to reclaim his status as one of the league’s best young defensive tackles.”

The Lions paid McNeill as if he was going to be a Pro Bowler after his third NFL season. However, his past two years have not been quite what the team signed up for.

Detroit Lions Could Get Pro Bowl Season From Alim McNeill

McNeill was a third-round pick, going 72nd overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. He only put up two sacks in his first year, but started to lock down a starting spot on the defense.

In his second year, he became a full-time starter. McNeill had just one sack, but emerged as a strong run defender. By 2023, he was starting to become a household name. He recorded a career-high five sacks and was becoming a Pro Bowl-caliber player. That is why Detroit extended him.

As Pouncy adds, his 2024 season started strong, and he was earning his deal. Then, he tore his ACL. McNeill missed the first seven weeks of the season in 2025, and when he came back, he looked like a shell of his old self. He claims he is back now, and Pouncy has seen it in practice. The Lions need him to take a big step to live up to his contract.

Lions Need McNeill to Bounce Back

McNeill signed a four-year, $97M deal after his third year. However, if he does not live up to this deal, Detroit could get out of it and save nearly $15M in salary cap space. If they keep him in 2027, he will have a $27.7M cap hit. So, even if they do keep him, it might be on a revised deal.

Detroit needs him, though, as their defensive front is their strength. They have four new starters on the back end, including both of their safeties being hurt. So, they need the front to carry the defense, especially early in the year. If McNeill is leading those efforts, he will get the league-wide respect back.