Lions Add Ex-Pro Bowl WR to Active Roster, Sign Former Rival LB to Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions made two additions on September 26. The team announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the organization signed wide receiver Allen Robinson to their active roster and linebacker Abraham Beauplan to the practice squad.

Robinson signed with the Lions practice squad after the New York Giants cut him on NFL roster cutdown day. The Lions elevated Robinson to their active roster for the Week 3 matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals.

After rejoining the practice squad, Robinson is now set to permanently occupy a spot on the team’s active roster.

Robinson has recorded three 1,000-yard campaigns in his NFL career. With 80 catches, 1,400 receiving yards and a league-high 14 touchdowns in 2015, he made the Pro Bowl while playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Beauplan will take Robinson’s place on Detroit’s practice squad. The linebacker was previously with the Lions during the preseason, but Detroit released him on August 27.

Last season, Beauplan signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent.

Lions Sign WR Allen Robinson to the Active Roster

Robinson made his 2024 debut with the Lions in Week 3. He only played 1 offensive snap and didn’t appear on the field for special teams. But Robinson will provide more receiving depth for Detroit going forward.

With his addition, the Lions have six receivers on their active roster. Other than Robinson, the Lions have wideouts Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond, Isaiah Williams and Tim Patrick.

Robinson can line up outside and in the slot. Last season, he only had 34 catches for 280 yards, but Robinson was an impactful blocker for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Over the past three seasons, the 31-year-old has not averaged more than 10.8 yards per catch. The last time Robinson had 500 receiving yards was 2020. He registered 102 catches for 1,250 yards and 6 touchdowns for the Chicago Bears that season.

The Jaguars selected Robinson in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft. After four seasons in Jacksonville (2014-17) and Chicago (2018-21), he played for the Los Angeles Rams in 2022 and Steelers during 2023.

Lions Add LB Abraham Beauplan to Practice Squad

In addition to Robinson, the Lions announced signing Beauplan on September 26.

Beauplan doesn’t have any NFL regular season experience. But all of his previous experience in the league was with the Vikings under defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Perhaps Beauplan could provide the Lions an edge in the two team’s 2024 matchups.

The Vikings enter Week 4 with a 3-0 record. Minnesota’s defense is second in points allowed and third in takeaways through three games this season.

Beauplan played college football for Marshall. From 2020-22, he posted 231 combined tackles, including 24 tackles for loss in 35 games. Beauplan also had 3.5 sacks, 3 pass defenses, 5 forced fumbles and 1 interception.

The 24-year-old will join Mitchell Agude as the other linebacker on Detroit’s practice squad. The two linebackers could be candidates for a practice squad elevation in Week 4.

That’s because the Lions placed linebacker Derrick Barnes on injured reserve on September 24. However, Detroit does have seven other players listed as linebackers on their active roster.

The Lions will face the undefeated Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football in Week 4. Kickoff will occur at 8:15 pm ET on September 30.