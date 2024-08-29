Lions Add 10-Year Veteran Receiver After Roster Cutdown Day

The Detroit Lions are adding some serious experience to their practice squad, signing a 10-year veteran wide receiver to provide some much-needed depth.

The team announced on August 28 that they signed receiver Allen Robinson to their practice squad, the second veteran signing behind a short wide receiving corps on the active roster. Robinson is coming off a season where he started all 17 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers, making 34 catches for 280 yards.

Lions Went Light at Wide Receiver

The Lions chose to keep just four wide receivers on their active roster this season — Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond, and Isaiah Williams. But the team went to work quickly adding veteran depth on the practice squad, signing Robinson and former Denver Broncos receiver Tim Patrick.

As Nick Shook of NFL.com noted, Robinson has plenty of experience around the NFL.