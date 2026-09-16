Former Detroit Lions Draft Pick, Starter, Signs with Baltimore Ravens: Report

The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly bringing back a familiar face, and a former Detroit Lions starter.

Veteran cornerback Amani Oruwariye, a fifth-round Lions draft pick who spent four seasons in Detroit, is signing with the Ravens’ practice squad, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson on September 16.

It is another turn in a strange few weeks for Oruwariye. Baltimore initially signed him to its practice squad on August 31 before releasing him on September 3. Now, less than two weeks later, the Ravens are reportedly bringing the 30-year-old cornerback back into the building. Baltimore’s official transaction page had not yet listed the new move at the time of Wilson’s report.

For Lions fans, Oruwariye’s name carries considerably more weight than the typical practice-squad transaction.

Amani Oruwariye Started 36 Games for Detroit Lions

Detroit selected Oruwariye out of Penn State with the 146th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft. He quickly developed from a Day 3 prospect into a significant part of the Lions’ secondary.

Oruwariye appeared in 53 games over four seasons with Detroit and started 36 of them. He intercepted nine passes during that stretch.

His best season came in 2021.

Oruwariye started all 14 games he played and finished with six interceptions, 11 passes defended and 57 tackles. His six interceptions ranked third in the NFL even though a thumb injury cost him the final three games of the season. According to the Lions, he was one of only three NFL players that year with at least 50 tackles, 10 passes defended and six interceptions.

At the time, Detroit viewed him as much more than a temporary starter. Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn was challenging Oruwariye to develop into a shutdown corner, while the organization named him its top performer at the position following the 2021 season.

It did not last.

Oruwariye started only five games for Detroit in 2022 before leaving after his rookie contract expired.

Ravens Signing Is Actually a Reunion for Oruwariye

Oruwariye’s career has become more transient since his departure from Detroit.

He signed with the New York Giants in 2023, later spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and resurfaced with the Dallas Cowboys in 2024. He played seven games and made four starts for Dallas, recording an interception and three pass breakups.

Baltimore then signed him to its practice squad during the 2025 season while dealing with injuries at cornerback. He ultimately appeared in one game for the Ravens, playing on special teams.

That makes Wednesday’s reported deal another Ravens reunion rather than a completely new stop.

For Oruwariye, the assignment is far different from the one he held in Detroit. He once played virtually every defensive snap for the Lions and entered a season as their established No. 1 cornerback. Now he is trying to keep a place in the league through Baltimore’s practice squad.

But seven years after Detroit took him in the fifth round, he is still around. And, at least according to Wilson’s report, back with the Ravens again.