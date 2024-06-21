Lions Predicted to Add ‘Game-Changing’ WR in 2024 Scenario

It’s never too early to look ahead at what might happen in the upcoming NFL season. Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon clearly sees the Detroit Lions as Super Bowl contenders, and in his latest set of potential NFL trade deadline moves, Gagnon predicted the Lions to acquire one of the top receivers from the AFC North to make a Super Bowl push.

Gagnon named wideouts Amari Cooper and Tee Higgins as the most likely NFL trade deadline targets for the Lions.

“The Lions are gearing up. A team that has never been to the Super Bowl can clearly smell it, and another strong offseason of shoring up and bolstering weak spots indicates they’re all-in,” wrote Gagnon.

“Potential targets include Amari Cooper if the Browns aren’t competitive and Tee Higgins if the Bengals fall off again. Both walk-year veteran receivers could be game-changers in Detroit.”

If there’s any remaining weakness on the Lions roster, particularly on offense, it’s the No. 2 wide receiver.

Amon-Ra St. Brown has asserted himself as one of the top wideouts in the NFL. But the Lions lost veteran receiver Josh Reynolds in free agency and didn’t make any significant additions at the position this offseason.

Why the Detroit Lions Could Acquire Another WR

In Reynolds, the Lions lost their second-leading wide receiver from the 2023 season. Reynolds had some key drops in the NFC championship game loss, but he was very productive during the regular season, recording 40 catches, 608 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns.

It was the first time in Reynolds’ career where he had at least 40 receptions, 600 yards and 5 touchdowns.

The Lions have elite pass catchers at running back and tight end — 2023 rookies Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta. But to ensure the Detroit passing offense remains one of the best in the league, the Lions should consider receiver additions between now and the NFL trade deadline.

Cooper has made five Pro Bowls during his career, the most recent of which was last season. Cooper posted 72 catches, 1,250 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns in 2023 despite a revolving door at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns.

Higgins’ statistics declined in 2023, but Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s injury could explain that. And yet, Higgins still recorded a career-best 15.6 yards per catch average last season.

Cooper and Higgins are set to be free agents next March. So, they could be rental players if the Browns or Bengals fall out of contention by the end of October.

Lions Counting on Jameson Williams, Donovan Peoples-Jones at WR

Arguing the Lions will be in the market for an elite WR2 at the trade deadline makes sense right now. But it might not two months into the season.

The reason the Lions didn’t make a significant addition at receiver, and didn’t overpay for Reynolds, is because of their faith in the depth behind St. Brown.

Former first-round pick Jameson Williams will enter his third NFL season this fall. The Lions have high expectations for Williams in 2024.

“We’re two practices in and if you said, ‘Give me one player that is the most improved from start to finish in that time,’ Jamo would be that guy right now,” said Lions head coach Dan Campbell on May 23. “He is a man on a mission, and I’m just gonna leave it at that. Alright? I’m gonna leave it at that.”

Williams finished the 2023 regular season with 24 catches, 354 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns. But he averaged 14.8 yards per catch, and he posted at least 43 yards in each of his final three regular season contests.

Veteran Donovan Peoples-Jones has also encouraged the Lions since he was a deadline acquisition last season.

If Williams or Peoples-Jones emerge as an elite WR2, then the Lions likely won’t be in the trade market for another wide receiver.