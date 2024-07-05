Lions CB Sends Four-Word Message to Critics Doubting His Skills

Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson wants to make one thing clear — he’s coming to the Motor City for a starting job, not a backup role.
The veteran cornerback signed with the Lions this offseason after spending the first four years of his career with the Las Vegas Raiders, earning a starting role in his final season. Though many pundits slated Robertson as a reserve with the Lions, Robertson sent a strong message to his critics.
“Stop playing with me,” he said in a message posted to X.
Amik Robertson Ready for Big Role
The Lions landed Robertson on a modest deal for two years and $9.25 million, with $1.5 million in guaranteed money, SI.com’s John Maakaron noted. He joined a revamped secondary that includes the team’s top two draft picks this year, cornerbacks Terrion Arnold (No. 24 overall) and Ennis Rakestraw (No. 61).
The veteran Robertson made it clear that despite the tight competition, he plans to earn one of the team’s starting jobs.
“Dawg, yall need to bury this depth player shi,” Robertson wrote in his full message. “Lol. stop playing with me .. yall gone see tho. Keep that same energy.”
Robertson has already earned some praise from head coach Dan Campbell, who took note of the same competitive fire that the 25-year-old showed to his critics on social media.
“The first thing was his competitiveness,” Campbell said, via SI.com. “You just said it, I don’t care if he’s inside or outside, the guy competes. He is a feisty, competitive, challenging corner who has versatility to play in and out. That’s always going to appeal to us.”
Campbell also took note of Robertson’s flexibility and aggressiveness, two traits highly valued by the Lions and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.
Robertson registered 2 interceptions in each of his last two seasons in Las Vegas, adding 88 total tackles and 15 pass defenses. He was a fixture in the secondary for the Raiders in 2023, making 12 starts.
Rookies Expected to Step Up
Robertson will likely face a challenge in competing for a starting role. In addition to drafting Arnold and Rakestraw, the team also traded for veteran cornerback Carlton Davis III and re-signed Emmanuel Moseley, who appeared in just one game for the Lions last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury.
The front office appears high on Rakestraw, who earned praise from assistant general manager Ray Agnew just before the team’s rookie minicamp.
“I love the way he plays the game,” Agnew said, via the team’s official website. “The guy is competitive. He believes in himself. He loves to challenge receivers. I love the way he plays the game. He’s physical.”
ESPN Lions writer Eric Woodyard added that Arnold came into offseason practices “with the confidence of a seasoned vet and has backed it up with his early play as he fights for a starting role.”
“Arnold displayed his nose for the ball during team drills at mandatory minicamp where he matched up with Lions All-Pro receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, even getting a pass breakup on Day 2,” Woodyard reported. “Arnold also picked off Jared Goff in a late-game situation during OTAs.”