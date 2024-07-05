Lions CB Sends Four-Word Message to Critics Doubting His Skills

Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson wants to make one thing clear — he’s coming to the Motor City for a starting job, not a backup role.

The veteran cornerback signed with the Lions this offseason after spending the first four years of his career with the Las Vegas Raiders, earning a starting role in his final season. Though many pundits slated Robertson as a reserve with the Lions, Robertson sent a strong message to his critics.

“Stop playing with me,” he said in a message posted to X.

The veteran Robertson made it clear that despite the tight competition, he plans to earn one of the team’s starting jobs.

Robertson has already earned some praise from head coach Dan Campbell, who took note of the same competitive fire that the 25-year-old showed to his critics on social media.

Campbell also took note of Robertson’s flexibility and aggressiveness, two traits highly valued by the Lions and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Y’all remember that one time when George Kittle jumped with Amik Robertson? pic.twitter.com/cvTuM96PFM — • (@PrimeTimeDET) March 27, 2024

Robertson registered 2 interceptions in each of his last two seasons in Las Vegas, adding 88 total tackles and 15 pass defenses. He was a fixture in the secondary for the Raiders in 2023, making 12 starts.

Rookies Expected to Step Up

Robertson will likely face a challenge in competing for a starting role. In addition to drafting Arnold and Rakestraw, the team also traded for veteran cornerback Carlton Davis III and re-signed Emmanuel Moseley, who appeared in just one game for the Lions last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

The front office appears high on Rakestraw, who earned praise from assistant general manager Ray Agnew just before the team’s rookie minicamp.