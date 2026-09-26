Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Plans To Hit Back At NFL

As part of their frustrating 41-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium last Thursday, multiple Detroit Lions players were slapped with fines from the NFL for various infractions.

Hit particularly hard by the NFL in the wallet was wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who was issued four separate citations, totaling nearly $60,000 worth of fines. He wasn’t the only one who has to write a check, as teammates Jameson Williams, Penei Sewell and Jahmyr Gibbs were all hit with fines as well.

However, the star Lions wideout plans on issuing an appeal.

Detroit Lions Star Wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown Plans On Appealing His Multiple Fines By The NFL

St. Brown was hit with four separate penalties by the NFL on unsportsmanlike conduct; the total amount he’s now required to pony up to the League is just over $59,000.

However, as St. Brown explained, he plans on appealing the decision.

“It’s not good, man. 14 something times four, you do the math,” St. Brown said Thursday via Nolan Dianchi of the Detroit News. “But I’m gonna appeal it.”

Per Richard Silva, the total list of fines are below:

Amon-Ra St. Brown: $14,926 (illegal celebrations and vulgar acts)

Amon-Ra St. Brown: $14,926 (illegal celebrations and vulgar acts)

Amon-Ra St. Brown: $14,926 (illegal celebrations and vulgar acts)

Amon-Ra St. Brown: $14,926 (illegal celebrations and vulgar acts)

Jahmyr Gibbs: $14,926 (illegal celebrations and vulgar acts)

Jameson Williams: $14,926 (illegal celebrations and vulgar acts)

Penei Sewell: $14,926 (illegal celebrations and vulgar acts)

Jameson Williams: $11,941 (taunting)

Tyler Lacy: $7,315 (facemask)

Devin White: $7,222 (facemask)

Meanwhile, the official stipulation from the NFL rulebook reads as follows:

“Players subject to accountability measures receive a letter informing them of what they did, a video of the play in question, why they are being fined and how much it will cost them,” the league writes in the rulebook. “They also receive information on how to appeal the fine. If they choose not to appeal, the fine is withheld from their next game check.”

The Lions Host The Jets In Week 3

Putting the disappointing setback in the rear view mirror, the Lions will have a chance to right the ship when they host former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon from Ford Field.

The Lions, who are 1-1 through two games, are tied in the NFC North Division standings with the rival Bears.