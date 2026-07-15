Amon-Ra St. Brown Reveals Lions’ New Motto After Dismal 2025 Season

The Detroit Lions‘ stunning collapse from the NFC North champion with an unbelievable 15-2 record to finishing last in the division last season caught many fans off guard, given that it happened within a year. Despite having the core set of talented young players, including the wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, Dan Campbell’s side missed the playoff bus.

Heading into the next season, the Honolulu Blues are determined to fix the past season’s mistakes and write a different story, fuelled by high hopes and a new motto. Brown candidly discussed his team’s goal during a recent interview with the NFL Network.

“After last season, I think we are all kind of disappointed. We could not make the playoffs, going into the last game, we were disappointed. We were not gonna end the season on a low note, we were gonna make sure we finish the season strong, and that’s what we did in Chicago,” Brown stated. “Going into this OTA and going into this training camp, the motto for us is getting back to what we do, nothing fancy, hard work, grit. I think it starts with out in the practice field, out in the meeting room, us as a team together being who we are and transitioning into Sundays.”

What Went Wrong During the Lions’ Disappointing 2025 Campaign

In 2025, the Lions started the season on a positive note. Even though they were not as dominant as the historic 2024 season, after Week 7, their record stood at 5-2. However, they lost six of the final ten games, but ended the campaign on a high note after defeating the divisional rival as well as the NFC North champions, the Chicago Bears.

Despite having one of the most talented teams in the league, the campaign was plagued by a long list of injuries that completely wrecked the momentum it had built in the earlier season. The starting safety duo— Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch— were both sidelined, which essentially weakened the defense. Then the likes of Terrion Arnold, Sam LaPorta, and D. J. Reed also suffered injuries.

Furthermore, the Lions’ offense struggled to click after the departure of the former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. His replacement, John Morton, could not get the best out of his star playmakers, failing to adjust his offensive schemes for the offensive line. While things seemed to go wrong for the team, Amon-Ra St. Brown still delivered with his second-best NFL campaign in terms of receiving yards.

ESPN Recognizes Amon-Ra St. Brown Among the NFL’s Elite Receivers

Starting with his sophomore year, the Lions’ WR has won four consecutive Pro Bowl selections. Though his team had a disappointing last season, Brown was one of the standout names, logging 1,401 receiving yards and 117 receptions. With that, he produced the second-biggest number of his career after 2023 (1,515 yards).

As a result, ESPN recently acknowledged his accomplishment, ranking him as the fifth-best pass-catcher in the league heading into the 2026 season. With the return of some injured players and the fresh offseason additions bringing new energy to the team, Brown is eager to take a huge step forward this time, following the team’s new motto.’