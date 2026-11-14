Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown Speaks out on Playing Patriots in Germany

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will play in the first international game of his NFL career this weekend. The wideout couldn’t have picked a better location.

St. Brown’s mother, Miriam, was born in Leverkusen, Germany, which is about a five-hour train ride from Munich. That’s where the Lions will play the third international game in the franchise’s history Sunday.

St. Brown is very proud of his Germany heritage. While speaking to reporters ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots, the wideout addressed how much it means for his Lions to be part of the NFL’s Munich game this year.

“I’m so excited to be playing football in Germany with my teammates,” St. Brown said Friday, via MLive.com’s Benjamin Raven. “It’s really, honestly, a dream come true.

“I haven’t even played the game yet, and it feels amazing — the love, the support, the energy. I can’t wait to see the fans, so yeah, I’m ready.

“But no, I would just say, being half-German, my mom being born and raised in Germany, me and my two brothers and my family spending a lot of time in Germany growing up, it’s cool to be back doing what I love doing the most, which is playing football, at a place that I really love.”

The matchup will be Detroit’s first in Europe since 2015. They are 1-1 in the league’s International Series.

Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown Addresses Playing in Germany

Raven added more context Friday on how enthusiastic St. Brown was about the Munich matchup in Week 10.

“St. Brown hosts annual youth football camps in Germany in the offseason, and regularly talks about what this country means to him,” wrote Raven. “He even showed up to speak on Friday with the country’s flag on his cleats thanks to Adidas.”

Raven added that St. Brown spoke to reporters for 15 minutes Friday, switching between talking in English and German.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell suggested to the media St. Brown was playing the role of host a bit for the team this weekend. Campbell also told reporters St. Brown’s connection to Germany only added to the team’s motivation.

“We all want to win this game for us, for us as a team, for everybody that’s coming to support us and has our back, our fans that have traveled. But also you guys and who you represent,” Campbell said, via Raven.

“But for him, because I know this is special for him and his family.”

The Lions captured a dramatic comeback victory in their first international game against the Atlanta Falcons in October 2014. Detroit erased a 21-0 deficit in the contest, including 11-point hole in the fourth quarter. Matt Prater hit a game-winning 48-yard field goal in the final seconds to win 22-21.

The following year, though, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Lions 45-10. Both of those games took place at Wembley Stadium in London.

The Lions and Patriots will be playing the NFL’s sixth regular season game in Germany, including third at Allianz Arena in Munich. The league has played a gamy in Germany every season since 2022.

St. Brown Questionable for Week 10

There’s a chance St. Brown won’t be able to play Sunday against the Patriots. Officially, he has the questionable tag because of a rib injury.

But given how much the Munich game means to him, St. Brown will likely need a more serious injury to not be able to play Sunday. the wideout was a limited participant in practice throughout the week.

The Lions and Patriots will kick off in Munich at 9:30 ET Sunday.