Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown Makes Personal Admission About His Upbringing

Entering his sixth season in the NFL, Amon-Ra St. Brown has already built an impressive resume that puts him among the best wide receivers in the league. The Detroit Lions star has two All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl selections. Much of his athletic discipline and work ethic were built through a strong foundation laid by his upbringing.

Brown was recently the guest of The Gronk and Jules Show, where he opened up about his German heritage from his mother’s side, as he grew up with an American father and a German mother.

“I mean, having a German mother is a lot different. I feel like for me growing up, it’s kind of the norm for me,” Brown said. “But having a German mother is, to me, it’s a blessing. I get to have two different cultures in my life. My brothers are so fortunate to have a mother that only spoke German to us growing up as kids. So, you know, we still only speak German to her. That’s our way of communication is speak the language, you’re just that much more involved in that German culture. So, it’s been a blessing without a doubt.”

Besides the cultural impact of his mother in his life, the Pro Bowler also talked about German food.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Has One Unfiltered Opinion About German Food

Long before Amon-Ra St. Brown became one of the significant receivers in the NFL, his parents planted the seeds for his athletic foundation from an early age. His father, John Brown, was a professional bodybuilder who won accolades in the 1980s. So, the Lions WR1 embraced his father’s athletic discipline, starting weight training when he was barely 6.

His mother, Miriam Brown, hailed from Leverkusen, Germany, before moving to the United States. Since his mother is German, St Brown has dual citizenship (American and German), and he is also fluent in German. As a result of growing up in a multicultural household, the NFL All-Pro is very familiar with German food, talking about it on the same podcast.

“I tell everyone, you know, this is going to sound crazy, but I don’t think German food is the best food,” Brown added. “I’ll tell my mother that, too. Also to her face. I don’t know if it’s the best food, but they do have some good culture, some culture food. If you haven’t had German food, you got to try Schnitzel.”

While the influence of how he was raised has been visible throughout his NFL career, this season hasn’t been an exception, showing remarkable consistency.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Continues To Set The Standard For The Lions

After debuting in 2021, he missed the Pro Bowl selection in his rookie season, but after that, he won the honor four consecutive times. The Lions have already played three games this season, and it looks like he is heading for another campaign with elite production.

He has scored a receiving touchdown in each game he has played. While he scored two touchdowns in the first two clashes, the Jets game saw him score another one, making him the only player to find the end zone besides Jahmyr Gibbs last Sunday. With 23 receptions, he has 228 receiving yards, and as the season moves forward, St. Brown’s numbers are expected to go up.