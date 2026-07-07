Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown News Draws NFL Attention

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown proposed to his long-time girlfriend, Brooklyn Adams. Adams and St. Brown recently announced the two had agreed to be married on their Instagram account, with the caption “Hard Launch.” The official NFL account did not take long to reach out to the couple and send them its best.

St. Brown is one of the rising stars in the NFL, and the league is happy for their union. They are excited to show off one of the premier players taking a step this significant in his life.

NFL Congratulates Amon-Ra St. Brown on Engagement to Brooklyn Adams

St. Brown and his new fiancée have been dating since the couple was in high school. So, they have been together for over a decade. The duo recently told People magazine that they were both focused on their careers and growing together, and that they were not ready for marriage.

St. Brown was climbing the ladder from an NFL prospect to a player to a star. His fiancée was focused on her career in nursing school.

While the duo did purchase a home together and have made the steps towards marriage in the past decade, they have not made it official. Now that St. Brown is in his prime and his fiancée has progressed in her career, the duo appears to be ready to take the steps towards officially becoming one. That starts with the announcement of their engagement.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Plans for Marriage in the Prime of His NFL Career

St. Brown went to USC, and his older brother played in the NFL, but he was under the radar to start his career. This caused him to fall to the fourth round. However, it did not take long for him to take off.

St. Brown posted 90 catches for 912 yards in his rookie season. He made the Pro Bowl as early as his second year. St. Brown posted 106 catches for 1,161 yards in 2022. He continued to build on that with 1,515 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023. This allowed him to earn his first All-Pro honor. In all three years, he had continued to accomplish more.

St. Brown set a career high in touchdowns in 2024 and made the All-Pro once again. While he did earn second-team All-Pro honors in 2025, he did not set any career-highs. Still, he produced 117 catches for 1,401 yards and 11 touchdowns. When that stat line is not a notable season, you know that you are in the midst of a special run.

St. Brown has made the All-Pro team in each of the past three seasons and has gone over 1,000 yards in four years. He has earned a contract extension and has proven to live up to that extension.

While he still has plenty to prove in the NFL, this was enough for him to be satisfied with taking the time to propose to his then-girlfriend.

While there are no details of the official wedding date or location, there will surely be plenty of more information from St. Brown on his very own podcast.