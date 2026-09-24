Lions’ WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Punished By The NFL

The Detroit Lions continue preparations for their impending matchup against former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and the New York Jets this weekend in the wake of their frustrating Week 2 loss, a 41-31 setback at the hands of the Buffalo Bills at the new Highmark Stadium.

While the Lions’ offense has shown that it can put up the points, it’s their defense (and the secondary in particular) that has garnered considerable scrutiny after surrendering 72 points in two games.

Meanwhile, Lions star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who hauled in a pair of touchdown passes during the loss, is lighter in the wallet following a series of fines from the NFL.

The NFL Has Punished Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown With A Series Of Fines

As reported by Lions beat writer Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News, the NFL has fined star wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown to the tune of nearly $60,000 for inappropriate celebrations during their loss to the Bills last Thursday.

One of the incidents in question was St. Brown putting his fingers to his face mask and appearing to make a smoking gesture.

“It’s not good, man. Fourteen-something, times four. You do the math,” St. Brown said.

A single unsportsmanlike conduct fine for an offensive gesture or celebration runs for nearly $15,000. St. Brown said he was hit with four of them, meaning he’ll have to pay nearly $60,000 worth of fines as a result.

During the loss to the Bills, St. Brown racked up 142 yards while hauling in nine passes, along with the aforementioned pair of touchdown receptions. So far this season, he’s hauled in 19 receptions for 209 yards and four touchdowns.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Has Been Fined Multiple Times In His NFL Career

This is not the first time in St. Brown’s career that he’s had to write a check to the NFL; he was fined over $40,000 for an incident involving Unnecessary roughness / blindside block on Jaquan Brisker during the 2023 season, while he was hit with an $11,255 fine for taunting against the Dallas Cowboys in 2024.

Finally, last season, St. Brown was fined $12,172 for unnecessary roughness on Commanders DT Daron Payne.

This latest series of fine won’t hurt St. Brown’s pocket book that much, considering that he’s making a cool $28,116,460 this season.