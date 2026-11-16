Lions Star Gets Telling Response From Patriots All-Pro

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had a 56-yard touchdown reception to start the Lions’ scoring in their dominating win over the New England Patriots. What made the play more impressive is that he shrugged off an attempted tackle by former second-team All-Pro cornerback Christian Gonzalez. Gonzalez shrugged it off after the game, saying that the three-time All-Pro receiver made a play and that he responded later in the game and made a play of his own.

“Yeah, I mean, he broke out, I, went with him, and he made a play,” said Gonzalez after the game. “Two players going at it, and he made a play, so yeah.”

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Gonzalez later admitted that he was happy to get his first interception of the season. However, it being in a losing effort did not help.

“Yeah, I mean, he made a play, and I came back and made a play,” said Gonzalez on his matchup with the Lions star wideout. “So I mean, obviously we wanted a win. It is not about me getting an interception or somebody scoring or things like that.”

So, at the end of the day, Gonzalez conceded that St. Brown and his team won the matchup, so that is all that matters. As for his individual matchup with St. Brown, he saw it closer to a draw.

Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Beats Christian Gonzalez for Touchdown

St. Brown’s touchdown was more emotional than just any touchdown. His mom is from Germany, and he had a lot of family in the stadium. He noted that it did not matter how strong Gonzalez coverage was; he was not going to stop St. Brown on that play.

“(Jahmygr Gibbs) was just telling me there was no one going to stop you on that, on that play,” said St. Brown on the touchdown. “I mean, I made a move, I caught it, and it kind of opened up, and I saw (Jameson Williams). Jamo put a huge block, (Christian) Mahogany behind me; all the guys were pushing for me to score. I’m like, I gotta score this one. So, kept going, and sure enough, got in.”

St. Brown did not mention the interception by Gonzalez, but also did not mention that he missed a tackle on a touchdown. This was more about St. Brown and his effort.

St. Brown is Having Great Season With Lions

St. Brown added four catches for 98 yards. He had two catches for 84 yards against Gonzalez.

St. Brown is now up to 755 yards and 7 touchdowns. He is averaging 2.49 yards per route run, which is above his career average of 2.37 and slightly above his rate last year of 2.48. His career high is 2.59, so this is a typical St. Brown season.