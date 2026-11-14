Is Amon-Ra St. Brown Playing Week 10? Insider Gives Injury Update

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown surprisingly popped up on the injury report on Friday before the team’s Week 10 matchup with the New England Patriots. While the All-Pro receiver is listed as questionable, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN made it clear that St. Brown missing the game would be a major surprise.

“Amon-Ra St. Brown has a bit of a rib issue,” said Fowler. “It has limited him in practice. He’s officially listed as questionable, but I would be surprised if he didn’t play. He always plays.”

Fowler added that most people inside the building laughed off any chance of him missing the game.

“Just talking to people in Detroit, any time I check on St. Brown, they’re like, ‘They almost laugh it off,” said Fowler on the thought of St. Brown missing time. “Like, yeah, he’s going to play. He once played on a high ankle sprain on a Thursday night and balled out.”

St. Brown’s mother is from Germany. Fowler noted that the star receiver has family local to the area that is going to watch him play. He would need to have a serious injury to miss the Lions Week 10 matchup with the Patriots.

“He’s got some family in Germany,” said Fowler. “He wants to ball out and show what he can do. So that’s the expectation.”

St. Brown has been held out of two games in his career. They were Week 18 games when the team had already clinched their seeding.

Detroit Lions Expect Amon-Ra St. Brown to Play in Week 10

The former fourth-round pick hit the ground running in the NFL. He had 90 catches for 912 yards in his rookie season, setting a floor for what to expect. He improved to 106 receptions for 1,161 yards in his second year, making his first Pro Bowl.

Then, he made his second Pro Bowl and first All-Pro in 2023. St. Brown put up 119 receptions for 1,515 yards in his third year, leading to him signing a massive extension with the team. He made his second All-Pro in 2024, producing 1,263 yards on 115 receptions.

The team lost Ben Johnson, but he kept producing. He only made the second-team All-Pro in 2025, but had 1,401 yards on 117 receptions. So far this year, he has 86 catches for 657 yards. He is on pace for a few more catches and about the same number of yards this year.

Lions Have Massive Week 10 Matchup With Patriots

The Lions are sitting at 6-2 for their matchup with the Patriots. The outcome will have massive implications for their playoff standing. Their division rival, the Chicago Bears, have already played nine games and sit at 7-2. So, a win would have them tied with Chicago for first place.

A loss would put them a game back. However, the Green Bay Packers are 6-3 and the Minnesota Vikings are 6-2. They face off against each other. So, one other team will join Chicago with seven wins. A loss would lock Detroit into third place.