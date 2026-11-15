Amon-Ra St. Brown Reveals Lions’ TD Celebration Origin

The Detroit Lions did a touchdown celebration that not many people understood or knew the origin of. Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown noted that the train of players crawling in the end zone was a salute to an NFL Europe celebration they saw in their week of preparation for the game.

“Our Saturday meeting, Coach Kafka comes up, and he does his presentation of rules that we have to be careful and be alert for,” said St. Brown, describing the celebration. “It’s different stuff every week, and he was showing us an NFL Europe game situation. Something was going on, and the guy scored, and they did that celebration, and we were all laughing in the meeting room.”

St. Brown noted that they decided that would be the celebration they do the night before the game.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Describes Detroit Lions Touchdown Celebration

St. Brown admitted that he actually planned the celebration for his first touchdown. However, the excitement of scoring in Germany and scoring on a 56-yard touchdown led to St. Brown forgetting to do the celebration.

“So I said, first touchdown we gotta do it,” said St. Brown after the game. “I scored the first one, I was too— too lit, I forgot to do it, so that was that.”

The team was only up 7-3, their star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson just got hurt celebrating, and St. Brown took in the moment. Still, he wanted to do the celebration

Fortunately for St. Brown, he scored another touchdown. Midway through the third quarter, the Lions scored on a 28-yard St. Brown reception. The team all aligned behind him and marched.

“I scored a second one, I was like, okay, now we gotta do it,” said St. Brown. “So I was on the ground when, you know, they pushed me in, I was on the ground, I was like, to (Isaac) TeSlaa, let’s do a celebration, let’s do it right now. He’s like, all right, let’s do it. I got down, we all did it, it was lit.”

The touchdown gave the Lions a 28-3 lead in the third quarter, which might have added to the fun.

Lions Celebrate in Win Over New England Patriots

The win was important for the Lions, who are now 7-2 and head back to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11. The Chicago Bears are already sitting at their bye week at 7-2, and first place in the NFC North. So the win allowed them to keep pace and have a chance for the one seed.

St. Brown is having an excellent season and continued that with four catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions’ win. We will see if they can continue next week.