Analyst States Major Truism About Lions QB Jared Goff

The Detroit Lions are in it to win it, and their past two seasons have been record-breaking ones under the leadership of head coach Dan Campbell, general manager Brad Holmes and quarterback Jared Goff. Last season, Goff had a stellar record, and his 37-touchdown campaign made him the first Detroit Lions quarterback to have consecutive 30+ touchdown seasons.

Of course, then January hit, and the Lions exited the playoffs very early and in an unceremonious way to the Washington Commanders. But, that’s behind them, and unlike many of the teams in the NFL, they have a long term quarterback in Goff.

Analyst Predicts When the Lions Will Part With Goff

In a May 9 feature for Bleacher Report, NFL expert and analyst Brad Gagnon describes each team’s urgency after 2025 NFL draft to land a solid quarterback. “Now that the NFL draft is done and the quarterback carousel has almost stopped spinning for 2025, it’s time to take the temperature of every signal-caller situation in the league,” Gagnon states in the feature.

As for methodology, Gagnon looked “primarily at age, trajectory, experience, contract, injury history and the state of the team, let’s break down every squad’s QB-need level with a single sentence for each.”

So, one of the teams, for example, with the biggest need for a quarterback is the Pittsburgh Steelers. Let’s face it: Any team that’s relying on the whims of Aaron Rodgers is in trouble.

When it comes to the Lions, Gagnon states the obvious: Goff isn’t going anywhere. Ever. Okay, maybe not ever, but he has a long future with the franchise.

“Jared Goff is a big-money quarterback in his prime, and the Lions are too competitive to suddenly give up on him anytime soon, even if he comes up short in January again next year,” he stated in the piece.

Head-Scratching Moments from the Draft

Now that the draft has wrapped up, NFL experts and analysts are grading each team’s choices on all 257 picks. In a May 9 feature for ESPN, a panel of experts discuss some of the biggest moments of the draft. “We asked more than a dozen of our NFL experts to weigh in with their opinions on everything that went down in Green Bay,” they explain.

For the Lions, they state that the biggest head-scratcher is picking up wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa.

“I can see the traits with TeSlaa,” Matt Bowen stated in the piece. “He’s a 6-foot-4 target with seam-stretching ability, and he posted explosive testing numbers (4.43 40-yard dash, 39½-inch vertical). However, he is still a developing prospect, and it cost the Lions two 2026 third-rounders to trade up for him.”

Aaron Schatz agreed, adding that TeSlaa “scored basically zero in my Playmaker Score article featuring WR projections. ESPN’s Scouts Inc. rankings did have TeSlaa listed but as the No. 17 receiver and No. 157 prospect. And yet, the Lions dealt two 2026 third-round picks for him. He’s at best a duplicate of Detroit’s best receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown.”

The NFL season will begin with the NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, September 4. The Philadelphia Eagles, who are the defending Super Bowl champions, will host the game, but their opponent hasn’t been announced yet.