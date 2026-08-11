Lions Officially Waive Veteran TE & Speedy CB

The return to the Detroit Lions for veteran tight end Anthony Firkser was brief. It officially ended Monday.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Lions came to an injury settlement with Firkser on Monday. That officially removed him from the team’s injured reserve.

To begin this week, the Lions also agreed to an injury settlement with defensive back De’Shawn Rucker. Both players will be free agents and available to sign with another team once healthy.

Firkser re-signed with the Lions on July 31, which was two days after the Washington Commanders waived the tight end. Firkser spent a portion of the 2025 regular season with the Lions.

But on August 4, Detroit placed the veteran tight end on injured reserve after he sustained a fractured fibula.

The Lions first removed Rucker from their roster by waiving him on August 7. Rucker signed with Detroit as an undrafted free agent this past spring.

He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds at his pro day workout.

Lions Reach Injury Settlement With Anthony Firkser

The moves with Firkser and Rucker on Monday were essentially a formality. But the Lions have officially parted ways with both players.

It wouldn’t be surprising if the Lions brought back Firkser for depth in the future. But the 31-year-old isn’t going to play this fall because of his broken fibula.

Last season, Firkser registered eight catches for 53 yards in seven games with Detroit. He started four contests at the end of the campaign because the Lions had multiple tight end injuries.

Firkser also played for the Lions in 2023. He didn’t have any catches in two games for Detroit that campaign.

Since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Firkser has appeared in games for the Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs in addition to the Lions. Most of his career appearances have come with the Titans.

In 58 games with Tennessee, Firkser posted 106 catches, 1,107 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He played for the Titans from 2018-21.

The tight end also had a stint with the New England Patriots during 2023 training camp.

Firkser has made 123 receptions in 85 career NFL games.

Without Firkser, the Lions have Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, Zach Horton, Tyler Conkin, Jackson Meeks and Thomas Gordon remaining on the roster at tight end.

Lions Also Have Injury Settlement With De’Shawn Rucker

The Lions were in the same situation with Rucker and had the same outcome Monday as they did with Firkser.

Unlike the tight end, Rucker is trying to earn a spot on a 53-man NFL roster for the first time. The Lions provided the defensive back with that opportunity despite going undrafted.

At South Florida last season, Rucker posted 58 combined tackles, including 1.5 for loss. He also had four pass defenses and one interception.

Rucker played two seasons at South Florida in 2024 and 2025. He began his college career at Tennessee, where he registered 14 combined tackles and one pass defense in 24 games.

The Lions will move forward without either the veteran tight end or intriguing defensive back prospect. Detroit will have its first preseason contest of August on Thursday against the Cincinnati Bengals.