Lions UDFA Predicted to Make 53-Man Roster

Detroit Lions rookie UDFA Anthony Lucas has a much stronger chance to make the roster than some realize before he enters his first training camp. Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report highlighted one UDFA with the best chance to make the roster for every team across the NFL. He chose the USC edge rusher for the Lions.

Davenport highlighted that many evaluators gave Lucas a draftable grade. That, along with a questionable edge rusher depth chart, gives him a chance to stick around.

“USC edge-rusher Anthony Lucas was another UDFA who received a draftable grade from Bleacher Report’s Scouting Department—Matt Holder wrote that the youngster was worth a Day 3 selection despite a lack of production in college,” noted Davenport. “If Lucas can show on the practice field that he can convert measurables and potential into production, he has a genuine chance of sticking around into the regular season.”

The main competition will come down to Lucas and Payton Turner or Tyre West.

The Detroit Lions Rookie Edge Rusher Anthony Lucas Could Make The Roster

Aidan Hutchinson is obviously going to start and get a full workload. However, the team went out of their way to improve the depth beside and around him. Second-round rookie Derrick Moore and free agent signing D.J. Wonnum will be competing to start next to Hutchinson.

However, that only gives the Lions three edge rushers, when four and maybe even five of them will land on the roster.

The team signed Turner in free agency this offseason as well. However, he has been a first-round bust for the New Orleans Saints. He has just five career sacks in four NFL seasons.

They also drafted Tyre West in the seventh round, although he can play both inside and outside. Ahmed Hassanein is coming back from a season-ending injury as well. The former sixth-round pick will get a look at the roster.

However, none of Turner, West, or Hassanein are close to being locks for the roster. Lucas has a chance to push all of them right away. He could land as the fourth rusher and get into a rotation. However, he could also make the team as an end-of-the-roster player who is the fifth edge rusher.

The Lions Are High on Anthony Lucas Entering 2026 Season

Lucas started his journey to the NFL at Texas A&M. He spent his freshman season there, but did not record a sack, produced just 10 tackles, and one tackle for loss.

He transferred to USC in 2023. In his first year, he produced ten tackles, but added 3.5 tackles for loss. His total pressures went from six to nine.

Lucas saw a little more work the following year. He had 16 total tackles and 14 pressures. This led to a senior year that could be labeled a breakout season.

Lucas added 37 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks. He also jumped to 23 pressures. This helped increase his NFL buzz and got him an invite to the NFL Combine.

However, Lucas was not healthy enough to work out at the combine. This likely hurt his stock, which is why some saw him getting draftable grades, but he fell to the ranks of the UDFAs.

Lucas has some talent, and he is entering an edge rusher competition that is wide open when it comes to competition. There is a good chance for him to make the roster this season.