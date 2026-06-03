Report: Detroit Lions Appoint Former Dolphins GM as New Personnel Executive

The Detroit Lions are staying busy behind the scenes. Following some major roster upgrades this offseason, the team has made a new front office move by bringing in a new personnel executive.

The Lions have reportedly agreed to deal with the former Miami Dolphins general manager, Chris Grier, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“The Detroit Lions have hired former Dolphins GM Chris Grier as a personnel executive, per league sources.” wrote Adam Schefter on X after breaking the news.

Chris had an extensive 26 years of front office experience at the Dolphins. He started his career in Miami as a scout in 2000. After years of experience in scouting, he was promoted to the general manager in 2016— a position he held until 2025.

During his ten-year tenure as the GM, the 56-year-old made some aggressive all-in trade acquisitions, with the trades of multiple-time Pro-Bowlers Tyreek Hill and Jalen Ramsey remaining the highlights of his career. When he was steering the organization, he made several important decisions, including picking quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the 2020 Draft.

Chris Grier Will Replace John Dorsey As the Personnel Executive

The Lions are bringing in the former Dolphins GM to replace John Dorsey, who had been working as the senior personnel executive in Detroit. Before joining the Lions, Dorsey also possessed extensive experience serving as the general manager for teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns, and as a front office consultant of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dorsey joined the franchise alongside the current Lions general manager, Bard Holmes, in 2021. Considering Homes was the first-time general manager, the organization ensured he had a seasoned veteran with three decades of experience by his side, helping him face the obstacles ahead.

While John Dorsey is leaving his position, Chris Grier is bringing an equally impressive resume to take the pressure off Holmes. When the former personnel executive brought more than 3 decades of front office experience to the table, the recently appointed Grier also boasts the same level of veteran experience, having started his NFL front office journey with the New England Patriots in 1995.

Chris Grier’s Scouting Track Record Could Be an Asset For Dan Campbell’s Lions

With the regular season still three months away, Chris Grier could make an immediate impact, given his decades of scouting experience to spot top talents. He can be an effective trade strategist and a trusted voice for Brad Holmes.

As the 56-year-old is not a GM anymore, he doesn’t have the financial responsibility, and he can completely focus on evaluating the players and taking care of different sides of the business.

Over the past few offseasons, the Lions’ scouting experts like Dave Sears or Mike Martin left, finding better opportunities elsewhere. However, Chris’s decades of experience serving in the scouting room can easily fill that void, making him a major upgrade.

Moreover, he is familiar with the Lions’ head coach, Dan Campbell, who served as the interim head coach of the Dolphins in 2015. Due to their previous association, Chris has an understanding of what the head coach wants in a player and the standard expected in the locker room to strengthen the team’s culture.