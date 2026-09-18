Avonte Maddox Injury: Lions Suffer Another Secondary Loss Against Bills

Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox was hurt in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday.

Maddox was hurt on a play deep in Detroit territory. The Lions cornerback limped to the sidelines and was evaluated, then taken to the locker room on a cart.

The injury could be devastating for a Lions team that was already down several key players in the secondary. The Lions also got off to a rough start against the Bills, trailing 14-0 at the time Maddox was hurt and allowing another touchdown on that drive to trail 21-0.

Avonte Maddox May Have Suffered Serious Injury

The team announced that Maddox had suffered a foot injury and was questionable to return. As reporter Kory Woods noted, Maddox appeared frustrated with the injury.

“Avonte Maddox was pounding his fist on the ground immediately after going down,” Woods wrote in a post on X. “Won’t speculate, but it’s safe to say he’s upset. Would be a tough loss for the Lions. He’s being helped to the sideline by Lions staffers.”

Lions Already Reeling With Secondary Injuries

The extent of the injury was not yet clear, but the Lions have already suffered some big blows to their secondary. The team placed both starting safeties — Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph — on the reserve/PUP list to start the season, meaning each would miss at least four games.

Branch and Joseph are considered one of the top safety tandems in the NFL.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes had a good outlook for both players, saying he expected them to return.

“We still have confidence that they can come back, you just can’t really give an exact timeline,” Holmes said, via ESPN. “But, yeah, they’re both here, they’re rehabbing, they’re working hard, just can’t offer a timeline but yeah, the hope is to have both of them back soon.”