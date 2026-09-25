Lions’ Avonte Maddox Sends Out Two-Word Social Media Update

The Detroit Lions have been all kinds of shorthanded so far in the early goings-on of this season, as they’ve been without numerous key names like Cade Mays, Brian Branch, and Kerby Joseph.

Meanwhile, the Lions have confirmed that safety Avonte Maddox will miss the remainder of the season with a foot injury, which required surgery. Maddox has since undergone surgery, and he’s posted the latest update of his condition on social media.

Detroit Lions Safety Avonte Maddox Posts Two-Word Message On Social Media

Maddox, who recently underwent surgery, posted a two-word report of his current condition on social media.

“Foot secured,” Maddox wrote in a recent Instagram story.

Maddox was hurt in Detroit’s 41-31 loss to the Bills last Thursday after an inadvertent collision with teammate Chuck Clark; he needed to be carted to the locker room after limping off the field.

“That hurts a little bit. Maddox is a good player for us. A good solid football player. I hate that for him,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell said. “That’s the hand we’re dealt, and we move forward.”

Campbell also spoke about GM Brad Holmes looking to bring in outside reinforcements in the wake of Maddox’s injury.

“[Lions general manager] Brad [Holmes] has been working on getting some guys in here. We had them work out this morning, just looking for a veteran guy, and then we’re looking for some of these safeties that are on other teams right now that are promising young players that we can potentially poach and bring in,” Campbell said. “And let them compete.”

Christiaan Izien Will Be Taking On Avonte Maddox’s Responsibilities

Unfortunately for the Lions, the schedule does not pause to accommodate injured players.

They will host the New York Jets in Week 3 this Sunday, and for Lions head coach Dan Campbell, he’ll be looking to Christian Izien to help offset some of the load lost by Maddox’s injury.

“Izzy’s(Christian Izien) been working a lot back there, you know, and had a full week. And he’s gotten a ton of work,” Campbell said this week during a press conference. “And this week, a ton of reps, full-speed reps, you know, this is what you’re going to do. And just dousing him with full-speed reps. And he’s done a good job this week, man. So that’s good.”

“But Izzy’s going to be a huge part for us. A lot on his plate, you know; obviously, slot, you know, a little bit outside, but safety now.”

During Detroit’s Week 2 loss to the Bills, Thomas Harper stepped in for Maddox, logging 33 snaps and a pair of tackles.