The Detroit Lions are looking to make a move to replace Aidan Hutchinson. With the trade deadline already passed, they are going to have to either sign someone from another team’s practice squad or add a free agent. One of the best options available from that pool of players is former second-round pick Azeez Ojulari, according to Mike Payton of A to Z Sports.

“Azeez Ojulari makes the most sense to me,” wrote Payton in his mailbag. “He’s on a practice squad in Las Vegas, he’s still 26, and he’s always had someone like Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, or Maxx Crosby in front of him. Detroit would give him a real opportunity.”

Payton adds that even if they added Ojulari, he would be depth behind D.J. Wonnum, who was already starting, and second-round rookie Derrick Moore, who is stepping into the role.

Detroit Lions Could Add Azeez Ojulari From Las Vegas Raiders Practice Squad

Ojulari is a former second-round pick going 50th overall in the 2021 NFL draft. Unfortunately for him, injuries have been the story of his career.

Ojulari hit the ground running with eight sacks in his first season. However, he only played in 7 games in his second season, with 5.5 sacks. He played 11 games the next year, but injuries were more prevalent, as he only had 2.5 sacks. In 2024, he was active for 11 games and posted six sacks, but once again was on and off the injury report.

The Giants let Ojulari go in free agency, and he signed with a division rival, the Philadelphia Eagles. However, they placed him on the IR due to a hamstring injury after just three weeks active. It ended his season.

He signed with the Atlanta Falcons in free agency, but they released him during final roster cuts. Now he’s on the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad.

The team has Maxx Crosby, Kwity Paye, and Malcolm Koonce as their edge rushers, so they don’t necessarily need him. He’s a developmental player due to his upside and age but the obvious issue is his health.

He could find snaps on the Detroit Lions, so they could add him to their active roster.

Lions Need Edge Rusher Depth

Wonnum and Moore will start, but there are a lot of questions after them. Eric O’Neill should be the next man up. He has been on the roster all year and has three times as many special teams snaps as defensive snaps. Ahmed Hassanein will make his NFL debut with Hutchinson out.

They already claimed Tyrus Wheat, who was released by the Dallas Cowboys. They could roll with Wheat, or add Ojulari, who is at least on a practice squad.

Adding a free agent might take a few weeks to get him conditioned. Ojulari could play any week. This is one of their best bets. Detroit plays the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11.