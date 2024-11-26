Lions Urged to Land Breakout EDGE as ‘Perfect’ Addition to the Defense

The Detroit Lions have tried for two seasons to find a strong pass-rushing complement to Aidan Hutchinson, failing to find lasting success with any of their additions to date.
A new report suggests the Lions could try again in the coming offseason, targeting a young edge rusher in the midst of a breakout campaign. Bleacher Report’s Kris Knox named New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari as the “perfect target” for the Lions.
The Lions already made a move to acquire Za’Darius Smith at the trade deadline and will have him through next season, but Knox suggested they could find a long-term solution in Ojulari.
“However, Smith will turn 33 at the start of next season, and Detroit should be searching for a long-term complement to Hutchinson on the edge,” Knox wrote. “If they’re going to find one in free agency—they’re projected to have $65 million in 2025 cap space available—Azeez Ojulari would be the perfect target.”
Lions Could Bolster Defense
Ojulari had a strong campaign in his rookie season in 2021, making eight sacks, but appeared in only 18 games over the next two seasons. He has rebounded this season, making six total sacks so far this season with pace to set a career high.
“At just 24 years old, Ojulari is just now stepping into his playing prime,” Knox wrote. “Though injury and a reduced role pulled him from the spotlight after his eight-sack 2021 rookie, he’s shown that he can be a high-end No. 2 edge while filling in for Kayvon Thibodeaux this season.”
While Smith could give the Lions a strong pass-rushing presence while Hutchinson recovers from a fractured leg, Ojulari could be a long-term presence for the Lions, Knox suggested.
“Ojulari and Hutchinson could be a dangerous combination for the next half-decade or more,” he wrote.
The Lions have already boosted other areas of their defense in recent years, with concerted efforts to shore up a secondary that had been among the league’s worst, but failed to find consistency in the pass rush aside from the breakout star Hutchinson.
Glimmer of Hope for Aidan Hutchinson’s Return
Though he suffered a gruesome injury in the team’s win over the Dallas Cowboys in October, Hutchinson still has a small chance of returning to the field this season — as long as his team makes an unprecedented run.
The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Oct. 19 that Hutchinson suffered a clean break, making his rehab fairly straightforward and allowing him to return for what would be the final game of the NFL year.
“Sources say there are several factors that point to Hutchinson potentially being back at the early benchmark of four months — which would be right at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Feb. 9, 2025 — provided Detroit makes it, of course,” Rapoport wrote.
“Though Hutchinson’s injury was horrific and chilling to watch, the fracture itself was actually a clean break, sources say. There was no ligament damage. There was no nerve damage. The kinds of issues that can result with such a serious break were not present — very good news.”
