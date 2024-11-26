Lions Urged to Land Breakout EDGE as ‘Perfect’ Addition to the Defense

The Detroit Lions have tried for two seasons to find a strong pass-rushing complement to Aidan Hutchinson, failing to find lasting success with any of their additions to date.

A new report suggests the Lions could try again in the coming offseason, targeting a young edge rusher in the midst of a breakout campaign. Bleacher Report’s Kris Knox named New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari as the “perfect target” for the Lions.

The Lions already made a move to acquire Za’Darius Smith at the trade deadline and will have him through next season, but Knox suggested they could find a long-term solution in Ojulari.

“However, Smith will turn 33 at the start of next season, and Detroit should be searching for a long-term complement to Hutchinson on the edge,” Knox wrote. “If they’re going to find one in free agency—they’re projected to have $65 million in 2025 cap space available—Azeez Ojulari would be the perfect target.”