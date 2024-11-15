Barry Sanders Says What Everyone is Thinking About the Lions

When it comes to Detroit Lions greats, Barry Sanders is at the top of the tally. Now, the former running back is discussing the Lions’ rise to the top of the league and what they need to do to move forward this season.

Appearing on the Get Got Pod with Marshawn Lynch & Mike Robinson on Thursday, November 14, Sanders opened up about his thoughts about the Lions and how they need to embrace the moment to go all the way.

Barry Sanders Wants the Detroit Lions to Seize the Moment

On the episode, Sanders said he believes the Lions need to jump on their strengths right now and win the Super Bowl this season.

“It has to be. It has to be absolutely,” Sanders said regarding the Lions needing to not only get to but win the Super Bowl this season. “In this game, nothing is promised. You look at going back three years ago just how they’ve slowly just build and constructed this roster offensively and defensively.”

Then, Sanders also said something every Lions fan has been thinking about since last season’s NFC Championship game. Basically, we were leading, by a lot, at halftime.

“Every year, they’ve added a few more wins, and two years ago going into Green Bay, Green Bay had a chance to go to the playoffs,” he said. “We were knocked out, but we were still fighting for respectability. Then last year come back, NFC Championship game. We don’t have to go through the details of that game and how we were in command at halftime.”

What happened is that despite a halftime lead, the Lions lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the second half of the NFC Championship game, ending their chances to make it to the Super Bowl in the 2023-24 season.

But, it happens, and that doesn’t mask the fact the Lions were one of the strongest teams in the NFL last season, and they’re repeating that this season.

OC Ben Johnson Talks Lions Offense

Looking ahead, when it comes to make it to the Super Bowl, the Detroit Lions’ offense will need to be on point. Even though the Lions have only lost once so far this year, to the Buccaneers, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson gave his thoughts on how the offense has been playing.

“In general, I would say not just that game, the last three weeks, there are things we haven’t been consistent enough with going back to the Tennessee game,” he told press on Thursday, November 14. “I know we scored (52) points, but that was more gifted to us I feel than us pulling our own weight. Same thing with Green Bay.”

He added, “We played half a game really well and we didn’t finish the second half the way we’re capable of. Then certainly last week, we didn’t start the game like we wanted. So, we’re still fighting to play 60 minutes of consistent football like we’re capable of. We’ve shown flashes that we can be a dominant unit when we’re all executing at a high level. We believe in what we’re doing, but we just need to put it together again. That’s all.”