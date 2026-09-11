Lions Coach Makes Strong Case for Starting Oft-Injured Veteran

The Detroit Lions have made it clear that their left guard battle is not resolved despite the regular season being just a few days away. Veteran Ben Bartch has been given a number of chances despite being injured for the majority of training camp.

However, offensive coordinator Drew Petzing made it clear that when he is out there, he is making a strong case to be the team’s starting left guard. Petzing highlights a combination of physical and mental components of his game.

“We talk about the physicality and the communication, probably the two most important things for an offensive lineman as a starting point outside of just winning your one-on-one. I think he’s done a really nice job of that,” Petzing said. “He’s a really smart player. He’s played in a couple of different offenses and communicates well. The physicality is there, the finish is there, the attitude is there.”

Bartch is going to be 28 years old this season and has 24 career starts in the NFL. Meanwhile, Christian Mahogany will be 26 years old and has just 12 career starts. So, it makes sense that Bartch comes in as a more finished product.

Petzing noted that he had been involved in a rotation at guard early in the season with the Arizona Cardinals. He thinks the competition between the two will help.

“It’s an opportunity for those guys to continue to compete and earn their reps and to help this team win games,” Petzing said.

Mahogany is expected to start, but Detroit has made it clear that we will be seeing Bartch at some point.

Detroit Lions Left Guard Competition Remains Unresolved

Bartch has 24 career starts, but he has just four in the past two seasons. Injuries have been the story of his career. He started in the first two weeks for the San Francisco 49ers last year, but was placed on the injured reserve early in the year.

He was only healthy for three games the year prior, and was only healthy for eight games in 2023. So, when he missed the majority of training camp, the thought was that he would lose the left guard battle. However, Christian Mahogany has failed to take over the job, leaving the door open for Bartch to see the field when healthy.

Lions Confidence in Bartch Says More About Mahogany

Mahogany is a former sixth-round pick entering his third season in the NFL. He was a reserve in his first year and only started in one game. However, Detroit gave him a chance to hold down the starting spot in his second year.

Mahogany started in 11 games but did not look good and ended up injured. Now, he entered his third NFL season with even more competition than the year prior.

Juice Scruggs had to move inside to center, and Giovanni Manu was hurt and not in the competition. Still, Bartch has shown to be the better option of the two when healthy.

Will the Lions let Mahogany win the job by default, or can Bartch stay healthy enough to compete?