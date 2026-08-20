Latest Injury Gives Lions Major Clarity in Starting Position Battle

The Detroit Lions left guard position battle is starting to resolve itself by default. The Lions entered training camp with a long list of options to compete with veteran Christian Mahogany. However, as the days of camp have dwindled, so have the options to compete with Mahogany.

With the recent update from Dan Campbell on veteran Ben Bartch, it appears he is now out of the competition. Campbell said that Bartch will be in concussion protocol. He added that because there are only four more padded practices between now and the end of training camp, it would be hard for him to win a job between now and then.

“No, it’s hard to say that over four practices; it doesn’t mean he can’t, but that window is shrinking,” said Campbell when asked if the window is still open for him to win the left guard job.

The competition started with Mahogany being pushed by Juice Scruggs, Bartch, Giovanni Manu, and Miles Frazier. All four have given the Lions a reason to stick with Mahogany.

Detroit Lions Lose Ben Bartch With a Concussion as Left Guard Battle Slowly Ends

Scruggs just returned from injury, but it looks like his time at left guard is over. Cade Mays injured his wrist and will miss time into the regular season. So, Scruggs, who has center experience, is going to slide in from guard to center and compete to start there.

Bartch is now out of the mix with his concussion. Manu was one of the first names to drop out. The team moved him from left tackle to guard, but he was immediately placed on the IR with an injury.

Lastly, Frazier is still in the mix. However, his three holding calls in the preseason did not help him wrap anything up. That, along with his tackle versatility, has the Lions considering him as a depth option.

Mahogany did not do much. However, the other four did enough. It appears he will be the starter.

Lions Will Start Christian Mahogany

Mahogany will now enter his second season as a starter and his third year in the NFL. The Boston College product was a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He played in just seven games and started in one as a rookie.

However, he earned starter work in 2025. Mahogany started in 11 games, but suffered an injury late in the season that put his status in 2026 on thin ice. He was fine as a first-year starter, but did not finish the season with the progress they wanted to see.

So, they added Bartch in free agency and Scruggs via a trade. Manu shifted inside, and Frazier was given more of a chance.

Bartch was likely the best option to step in, as he has 24 starts and was the Week 1 starter for the San Francisco 49ers last year. However, injuries have been the story of his career, and they ended his year after two starts. They ended his chance at starting in San Francisco. Now, they appear to be ending his chance of competing in Detroit.