Lions Injury Updates Signal Major OL Competition Coming

The Detroit Lions‘ training camp competition along the offensive line is far from over. After veterans Juice Scruggs and Ben Bartch missed the team’s first preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Dan Campbell anticipates both of them returning to the practice field soon.

For Scruggs, Campbell said he will return today and join the competition. Bartch has been back at practice, but the team has taken things easy on the veteran. He has worked on individual drills, but has rarely seen any live hitting in team. That, combined with missing the first preseason game, makes it hard to give him much of a chance in the competition.

However, Campbell expects to see his work in team drills ramp up, as he starts to mix into the room. Campbell made it clear that Christian Mahogany did not lose any ground in the battle, but the team wants to ramp up the competition to find the best five.

Detroit Lions Anticipate Offensive Line Competition Picking Up

The biggest question is going to be what the team does with the veteran Scruggs. Scruggs was traded to the Lions from the Houston Texans in the David Montgomery trade. He was the first name to get work at left guard, but he has been banged up, leaving the door open for Mahogany.

Now that he is back, there is a question of whether he will come in and compete with Mahogany at left guard or Seth McLaughlin at center.

Scruggs has 950 snaps at left guard, 568 snaps at center, and 143 snaps at right guard, so versatility is a strong suit. He was not working at center when Cade Mays was starting, but now that Mays is expected to miss a good chunk of the regular season, the team might want to give him a chance.

McLaughlin looked good in the first preseason game, but this is a second-year UDFA with almost no experience in the NFL. So, Scruggs could end up getting work at both spots, as he pushes to find a role as a starter.

Ben Bartch Could Join Left Guard Competition

Bartch is a former fourth-round pick entering his seventh NFL season. Bartch has 24 career starts and 912 snaps at left guard in his career. So, he could end up being highly involved in the competition.

However, health has been an issue for him throughout his career. Bartch made 11 starts in 2021, which is the most of his career. He has 12 starts spread across the four years since then. The 49ers tried to start him last year, but he got hurt early in Week 2.

Considering Bartch has a long history of injuries, he started on the PUP, and he has hardly been working in team drills, it is clear that health is going to be a key component holding him back from starting.

Both McLaughlin and Mahogany could end up holding onto their jobs. However, Scruggs and Bartch are more present than ever and ready to compete. The next two weeks will be interesting to follow.