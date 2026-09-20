Ex-Lions OC Ben Johnson Faces Worst Nightmare After Frightening QB Injury

Last year, fans of the Detroit Lions had to watch as former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson not only departed for the bitter divisional rival Chicago Bears, but also led them to the top spot in the NFC North and to compete in the NFL postseason.

However, Johnson and the Bears were dealt a seriously frightening blow during their contest on Sunday afternoon against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field.

Late in the fourth quarter, with the Bears trailing 6-3, quarterback Caleb Williams was in the midst of leading a drive deep into Minnesota territory when he appeared to suffer a non-contact injury.

Former Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson Suffers Potential Worst-Nightmare Scenario

Late in the fourth quarter, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams dropped to both knees on the slippery playing surface at Soldier Field, but then immediately began rolling over in clear distress.

He was heard yelling in pain and was unable to put any weight on his leg as he was helped off the field by club trainers, and it wouldn’t be long before he was carted off the field to the locker room.

Backup Tyson Bagent replaced Williams; he would be sacked by the Vikings defense on the final play of the game, giving the Vikings a 9-3 victory to improve their record to 2-0. Meanwhile, the Bears are now 1-1, but their chief concern is the health of Williams.

Bears Fans Are Worried After Caleb Williams Departed With Injury

Naturally, Bears fans are incredibly concerned about Williams, who has become one of the top young quarterbacks in the game and came into the season with his eyes set on helping Chicago secure another divisional title.

“The one time the Bears actually get a franchise QB, of course some s*** like this happens,” this fan said.

Another fan wrote, “I don’t even care about this game anymore bro. If hes out long term, god help us.”

“Look at his eyes…. He knows his season is done…. DAMNIT BRO WE FINALLY HAD HOPE,” exclaimed another fan.

This fan said, “If we didn’t fumble and drop two separate game winning touchdowns this doesn’t happen. We had real dreams for the first time in 50 years. And it’s gone just like that.”

Another fan said, “This has been one of the worst Bears games in history. Just praying for Caleb that it is not too serious.”

This fan called out the Soldier Field playing surface, saying, “Any Bears fans still want to stay at Soldier Field for the long term? This playing surface is absolutely trash and always has been. Ridiculous.”

“Well… that looks like season over for Caleb and for the Bears. Heartbreaking,” lamented another fan.

And finally, this fan exclaimed, “I can’t right now I’ve never been so devastated as a Bears fan. Not even the double doink hurt as much as this.”