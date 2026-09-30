Lions Coach Defends Jared Goff After Ben Johnson Jab

Head coach Dan Campbell heard his former offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson, take a light shot at his quarterback, Jared Goff, after the Chicago Bears‘ Monday Night Football win. Campbell wanted to make it clear that while Johnson was correct that Goff is not the most mobile quarterback, that is not a problem with him.

“Goff’s game is cerebral,” Campbell admitted. “He is a prototype, he can see, he has a big arm, he is an accurate passer, and he plays the game here,” said Campbell, pointing to his head.

The Lions head coach was asked if he felt the lack of mobility from Goff was a hindrance on the offense. Campbell made it clear that the Lions offense is so good because of Goff. They lean into his strengths, and he makes the offense better.

“That’s his game, and he is damn good at it,” admitted Campbell. “I don’t feel like that is a hindrance. We run the offense we run, and we are very good at it because of Jared Goff.”

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell Backs Quarterback Jared Goff

Former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football with his third-string quarterback Case Keenum. He was asked about coaching a quarterback without mobility in comparison to the Bears starter Caleb Williams.

Johnson responded by insinuating that he coached Goff, and he did not have mobility.

“Well, I’ve got a little history with that, of calling plays for someone not so mobile,” joked Johnson about Goff. “Now I don’t have history with someone who is not a number one pick, though, so that was apparently a big deal.”

Goff told teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown that Johnson called him after he made the comment to apologize and make sure Goff did not take it the wrong way.

“It’s funny. He messaged me or called me this morning and was like, ‘Dude, you know that means nothing.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, dude, you’re good. Don’t worry about it,’” said Goff on St. Browns podcast.

Overall, it is a bit of a fun story that will eventually pass. However, it was interesting to hear that Campbell does not need mobility from Goff to run his offense.

Lions Offense Ranks Highly With Goff

The Lions offense has always been near the top of the league with Goff. Even last year, when Johnson left the team, Goff threw for 4,564 yards with 34 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

While it is only three weeks, he is currently on pace for 4,561 yards, 31 touchdowns and six interceptions. So, he has maintained the same pace over the past two seasons.

The Lions have scored 31 points in each of the first three games this season. The offense is not the issue for the Lions, and the lack of mobility from Goff is not a problem holding the team back.