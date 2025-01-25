Hi, Subscriber

Ben Johnson Responds to Report of ‘Friction’ in Lions Organization

  • 2 Shares
  • Updated
Ben Johnson
Getty
As Ben Johnson starts heading up the Bears, he's fielding questions about the idea that he and Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell are at odds.

The Detroit Lions are splintering, since so many of their staffers have already taken positions with other teams just days into the offseason. Among the biggest losses were losing offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to the Chicago Bears and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to the New York Jets.

Amid all the staff leaving the Detroit Lions, there’s been some talk of possible “friction” in the organization. Now, Johnson is responding to that talk.

Sports Personality Reports ‘Interesting’ Detroit Lions News

During the Wednesday, January 22 episode of Woodward Sports’ “Big D Energy,” co-host Neil Ruhl talked about Johnson leaving the Lions. He mentioned that he had chatted with a “pretty good source” about the team’s current situation.

“I got a phone call yesterday from a pretty good source, covers the National Football League,” Ruhl said on the show. “He had a lot of interesting things to say about the Lions coaching movement, all of that stuff.”

Ruhl added that the “Ben Johnson stuff that he told me about was a little more interesting, was that there was potentially some friction in the organization with Ben Johnson, with Dan Campbell, to the degree that he might not have been back regardless this year.”

That’s quite a bombshell. But, is it for real? That’s another story.

Johnson made an appearance on FS1’s “Breakfast Ball” Thursday, January 23, and responded to Ruhl’s comments. NFL analyst and expert Craig Carton asked him if what Ruhl said was for real, and he basically shot it down hard.

“No. I’ve never heard of that before in my life,” Johnson said, responding to the co-host’s question. “That guy is one of my best friends. He is a mentor of mine, and I view him like family.”

Johnson also spoke highly of Campbell during his Bears introductory press conference, saying that Campbell is “more than just a colleague,” that he’s “a friend” and “a mentor.”

Ben Johnson on Picking the Chicago Bears

Johnson is still going to be close to Campbell, since they’re both in the NFC North. Discussing why he picked the Bears, Johnson said that he wanted to remain in the division.

“I know this is the toughest division in football right now,” Johnson said during his first press conference with the Bears. “There’s three teams that made the playoffs this year.”

He added, “I’ve got tremendous amounts of respect for the coaches and players in this league having competed against them for the last six years. Dan Campbell, (Vikings coach) Kevin O’Connell. Talk about two guys who are up for Coach of the Year awards as the season ends here.”

The Bears will need Johnson, since they had the lowest number of yards (284.6) this season and were tied for the fourth-fewest points per game (18.2) in the NFL.

In a January 24 feature for the Bears, Johnson spoke about if he has any rituals before taking the field.

“No. I really don’t,” he said. “It’s not like I eat the same thing or anything. I get in the zone by listening to music and I suppose the same songs on repeat. Right now, I’m on this Vance Joy kick. ‘Like Gold’ and ‘Georgia.'”

No Metallica? C’mon, Ben.

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

Read More
,

Detroit Lions Players

Myles Adams's headshot M. Adams
Mitchell Agude's headshot M. Agude
Maurice Alexander's headshot M. Alexander
Kwon Alexander's headshot K. Alexander
Alex Anzalone's headshot A. Anzalone
Terrion Arnold's headshot T. Arnold
Kayode Awosika's headshot K. Awosika
Michael Badgley's headshot M. Badgley
Derrick Barnes's headshot D. Barnes
Jake Bates's headshot J. Bates
Abraham Beauplan's headshot A. Beauplan
Ronnie Bell's headshot R. Bell
Brian Branch's headshot B. Branch
Teddy Bridgewater's headshot T. Bridgewater
Jack Campbell's headshot J. Campbell
John Cominsky's headshot J. Cominsky
Marcus Davenport's headshot M. Davenport
Carlton Davis's headshot C. Davis
Taylor Decker's headshot T. Decker
Khalil Dorsey's headshot K. Dorsey
Kingsley Eguakun's headshot K. Eguakun
Jack Fox's headshot J. Fox
Jake Fromm's headshot J. Fromm
Connor Galvin's headshot C. Galvin
Jahmyr Gibbs's headshot J. Gibbs
DaRon Gilbert's headshot D. Gilbert
Graham Glasgow's headshot G. Glasgow
Jared Goff's headshot J. Goff
Antoine Green's headshot A. Green
Erick Hallett's headshot E. Hallett
Hogan Hatten's headshot H. Hatten
Hendon Hooker's headshot H. Hooker
Aidan Hutchinson's headshot A. Hutchinson
Jermar Jefferson's headshot J. Jefferson
Jamarco Jones's headshot J. Jones
Kerby Joseph's headshot K. Joseph
Tom Kennedy's headshot T. Kennedy
Sam LaPorta's headshot S. LaPorta
Nate Lynn's headshot N. Lynn
Christian Mahogany's headshot C. Mahogany
Giovanni Manu's headshot G. Manu
Brodric Martin's headshot B. Martin
Alim McNeill's headshot A. McNeill
Ifeatu Melifonwu's headshot I. Melifonwu
David Montgomery's headshot D. Montgomery
Emmanuel Moseley's headshot E. Moseley
Al-Quadin Muhammad's headshot A. Muhammad
Netane Muti's headshot N. Muti
Ben Niemann's headshot B. Niemann
Michael Niese's headshot M. Niese
Morice Norris's headshot M. Norris
Trevor Nowaske's headshot T. Nowaske
Pat O'Connor's headshot P. O'Connor
Levi Onwuzurike's headshot L. Onwuzurike
Josh Paschal's headshot J. Paschal
Tim Patrick's headshot T. Patrick
Kyle Peko's headshot K. Peko
Donovan Peoples-Jones's headshot D. Peoples-Jones
Anthony Pittman's headshot A. Pittman
Frank Ragnow's headshot F. Ragnow
Ennis Rakestraw's headshot E. Rakestraw
Kalif Raymond's headshot K. Raymond
D.J. Reader's headshot D. Reader
Jalen Reeves-Maybin's headshot J. Reeves-Maybin
Craig Reynolds's headshot C. Reynolds
Amik Robertson's headshot A. Robertson
Allen Robinson's headshot A. Robinson
Malcolm Rodriguez's headshot M. Rodriguez
Penei Sewell's headshot P. Sewell
Dan Skipper's headshot D. Skipper
Chris Smith's headshot C. Smith
Za'Darius Smith's headshot Z. Smith
Colby Sorsdal's headshot C. Sorsdal
Amon-Ra St. Brown's headshot A. St. Brown
Loren Strickland's headshot L. Strickland
Stantley Thomas-Oliver's headshot S. Thomas-Oliver
Ezekiel Turner's headshot E. Turner
Isaac Ukwu's headshot I. Ukwu
Sione Vaki's headshot S. Vaki
Kindle Vildor's headshot K. Vildor
Jameson Williams's headshot J. Williams
Jonah Williams's headshot J. Williams
Mekhi Wingo's headshot M. Wingo
Brock Wright's headshot B. Wright
Kevin Zeitler's headshot K. Zeitler
Shane Zylstra's headshot S. Zylstra

Comments

Ben Johnson Responds to Report of ‘Friction’ in Lions Organization

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x