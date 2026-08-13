Lions vs. Bengals: Dan Campbell Rests Starters, These Players Face Big Test

The countdown is officially over for the Detroit Lions fans, as the team finally takes the field against the Cincinnati Bengals this evening, marking the first step toward the regular season. Dan Campbell’s side is traveling to Cincinnati, Ohio, with Paycor Stadium set to host the game.

After two weeks of training camp, the Lions are ready to roll, leaving last season’s forgettable finish behind. With offensive and defensive upgrades this offseason, they have big changes in the squad, while some notable names have also left Detroit. Moreover, the coaching staff has stepped up by appointing the new offensive coordinator, Drew Petzing, who previously served as the Arizona Cardinals‘ OC.

Since it is the first preseason game of the season, Coach Campbell has already decided to keep his starters out of action, opening the door for the rookies and backup players to make their mark ahead of Week 1.

Lions Offense Gets a Chance to Show Its Depth

Jared Goff will not be taking the field tonight. His main backup QB, Teddy Bridgewater, abruptly retired recently, leaving opportunities for other Lions signal-callers to step up. With that, this year’s undrafted rookie and former Illinois QB Luke Altmyer is projected to take a majority of the reps. And the newly signed pocket passer, Joshua Dobbs, who came in as a direct replacement for Bridgewater, could also be in the mix to throw some passes against the Bengals.

Lions’ left tackle, Penei Sewell, and the right guard, Tate Ratledge, will be rested for the night. However, the first-round rookie Blake Miller will suit up in the Lions jersey for the first time in his career, playing as a right tackle, and a good performance could eventually secure his spot in Week 1.

New Lions center Cade Mays, who signed a $25 million contract this offseason, is set to miss the initial phase of the 2026 season, so his potential replacement, Seth McLaighlin, could get his shot to shine tonight, showing he is capable of filling the void left by the former Carolina Panthers star.

For the wide receivers, the starters Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams will sit out, setting the stage for the backup WRs like Isaac TeSlaa, Malik Cunningham, and Tom Kennedy to shine.

It’s not just the offensive stars looking to make a mark on Thursday’s game; the defense has just as much to prove.

Detroit’s Second-String Defense Gets a Big Opportunity

A big focus will be on the Detroit Lions’ last-year sixth-round pick Ahmed Hassanein, who has been a training camp standout. The pass rusher is expected to fill the spot for Aidan Hutchinson, who will be rested against the Bengals. Dan Campbell recently praised his energy and commitment, and if he delivers on the opportunity, he could move up the depth chart.

After Terrion Arnold’s exit, the cornerback position has become a concern before Week 1. Tonight, Ennis Rakestraw and the training camp standout Nick Whiteside are likely to get the opportunity to prove whether they can fill the former first-round pick’s shoes.

The Bengals are playing at home. On that note, they are reportedly playing some of their starters, including Joe Burrow. Hence, it will be an ideal opportunity for the Lions’ second-stingers to show they are more than just depth in the squad.