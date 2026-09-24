Bills Eyeing Ex-Lions Starting Defensive Tackle

Former Detroit Lions defensive tackle Benito Jones tried out for another team Wednesday — this time, the Buffalo Bills.

According to the NFL transaction wire, Jones was one of five defensive tackles to try out with the Bills ahead of Week 3. Buffalo signed one of those defensive tackles to the practice squad Wednesday — Austin Johnson.

Although he hasn’t signed with a new team yet, Jones is clearly getting opportunities. The Bills tryout was his second of the week. Jones also tried out for the Houston Texans on Monday.

Jones signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency during this past offseason. The Raiders waived Jones in the middle of training camp in August.

The veteran defensive tackle joined the Lions four years ago as a waiver wire claim. He spent two seasons in Detroit, becoming a starter during the first campaign where the first Lions team to win the NFC North.

In 34 games with Detroit, Jones posted 42 combined tackles, including three for loss. He also had 2.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hits and two pass defenses.

Former Lions DT Benito Jones Lands Another Tryout With Bills

Getty Former Detroit Lions defensive tackle Benito Jones tried out for the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday.

While he was most recently with the Raiders, Jones has split his career between the Lions and Miami Dolphins. He signed with Miami as an undrafted free agent in 2020. Jones played six games as a rookie but then couldn’t distinguish himself to play a regular role again after that.

In 2021, Jones spent the entire season on the Dolphins practice squad. Miami then waived the defensive tackle before the NFL roster deadline in August 2022.

After two seasons in Detroit, Jones returned to Miami to become a starter. He played the past two years for the Dolphins, starting 23 contests.