Former Lions Starting DT Gets Opportunity With AFC Contender

Ex-Detroit Lions defensive tackle Benito Jones could join a playoff contender in the AFC.

According to the NFL transaction wire, Jones tried out for the Houston Texans on Monday. Jones was one of two defensive tackles to work out for Houston at the tryout, the other being fellow veteran Daniel Ekuale.

Jones joined the Lions as a waiver wire claim from the Miami Dolphins after the 2022 roster deadline in August. He spent that entire season on the team’s active roster, playing in 17 games.

Then in 2023, Jones started 15 contests, posting 26 combined tackles, including three for loss. The defensive tackle then returned to the Dolphins the following season.

From 2020-25, Jones has posted 83 combined tackles and 3.5 sacks in 71 games for the Lions and Dolphins.

Ex-Lions Starter Benito Jones Tries Out for Texans

Getty Ex-Detroit Lions defensive tackle Benito Jones tried out for the Houston Texans on Monday.

Jones started 15 games again for the Dolphins in 2024. He appeared in 14 contests for Miami last season, starting eight of them.

This offseason, Jones signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in May. The Raiders, though, waived Jones in the middle of August two weeks before the roster deadline. He hasn’t joined another team since then yet.