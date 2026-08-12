Lions Get Brutal Warning as Bigger Problem Looms After Cade Mays’ Injury

The Detroit Lions made their biggest offseason investment, signing free-agent former Carolina Panthers center Cade Mays in hopes of replacing the veteran Frank Ragnow, who retired after spending eight seasons in Detroit. However, the franchise’s plan took a major hit during training camp when the $25 million signee suffered an injury, ruling him out for 8 to 10 weeks. It means he is set to miss the first half of the regular season.

With the big blow to the Lions’ O-Line, NFL Insider Brian Baldinger thinks Jared Goff and Co. are staring at trouble ahead, suggesting that the O-Line “isn’t gonna be good” after losing the starting center.

“Detroit, I was there the other day; it was great. They just lost their center, and they were really counting on the center,” Brian Baldinger said on the recent episode of the Pat McAfee Show. “They had not really recovered from the retirement of Frank Ragnow. They thought they had upgraded with Cade Mays; now they gotta find a suitable replacement in the middle of the offensive line. They have a bit of a question mark there.”

“If your center isn’t strong, your offensive line isn’t gonna be good,” Baldinger further added. “If they wanna win the line of scrimmage with Penei Sewell going over to the left tackle right now, they’ve gotta be good up front. And Jared Goff is the guy who’s not gonna run from anybody. He wants to beat you from postage stamp behind the center; they need to get that thing firmed up right now.”

Lions Could Feel the Impact of Losing Cade Mays’ Elite Stability

Cade Mays signed his Lions contract in March after landing a $25 million deal for three years, paying him an average salary of $8.3 million per year. Previously, he started 27 games for the Panthers, and he has an impressive NFL record.

He took 726 snaps for the Panthers in 2025, playing 12 games. He stood out by committing only 2 penalties while allowing no sacks to the quarterback, Bryce Young. Hence, losing his elite anchoring means the interior pocket could take a major hit without any premium replacement.

Mays suffered a wrist bone injury on August 9 during training camp, with Coach Campbell calling it a”freak thing.” If the recovery goes as expected, he should return to action by the bye week or Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers, but until then, the team has to rely on the available backup options.

Seth McLaughlin Steps Into the Spotlight After Mays’ Injury

With the unavailability of Cade Mays in the earlier part of the campaign, Seth McLaughlin has emerged as a possible replacement. The former Ohio State star went undrafted in the 2025 season. The Lions roped him in January 2026. Immediately after the injury to Mays, McLaughlin reportedly stepped up and did first-team reps.

Another suitable option could be the former Houston Texans star Juice Scruggs, who arrived in Detroit as part of the David Montgomery trade. However, he is currently dealing with a soft-tissue issue but should be ready for Week 1. Even though he is primarily a left guard, he is versatile, with extensive experience playing as the center in the O-Line.