Bills Circled Back To Former Lions WR Greg Dortch For A Reason

Even though the Detroit Lions signed wide receiver/return specialist Greg Dortch to a one-year contract earlier in the offseason, which briefly reunited him with offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, the club cut ties with him following the preseason.

He didn’t have to wait long before his next NFL opportunity, as the Buffalo Bills came calling, signing him to their practice squad.

Not long after he was signed, Bills general manager Brandon Beane explained that the club had already been involved in discussions with Dortch about signing him before he ultimately chose the Lions.

“I feel like it was down to a couple teams, us being one of them,” Beane said via video conference. “The money was pretty similar, I think at that point, for the amount he was signing for, you’e kind of weighing rosters and weighing what’s best. Greg is a guy we were having conversations with when he signed in Detroit.”

Beane also noted that Dortch is already familiar with new Bills wide receivers coach Drew Terrell, who served as Arizona’s passing game coordinator during Dortch’s time with the Cardinals.

“Good relationship with (new special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers and Terrell). He ultimately signed in Detroit, but once he became free, we checked back in on him. This time, he chose to come over here and join the practice squad. And we’ll take it one week at a time how that’ll play out.”

The Detroit Lions Released Wide Receiver Greg Dortch

The Lions, who signed Dortch during the offseason, were apparently unsatisfied with his performance during exhibition play, and now, he’ll join a Bills team with their eyes on a Super Bowl title.

However, his release caught many Lions fans off guard.

“Legit stunned the Lions are cutting Greg Dortch. Aside from the fact he was better than good as WR3 all summer, he’s also the top return specialist. Now if they’re making a maneuver and bringing him back, that’s a different story…,” wrote Lions Insider Jeff Risdon.

“You guys should’ve brought back Greg Dortch. Has to be something deeper than we know,” said another fan.

Meanwhile, Bills reporter Sal Capaccio wrote, “General consensus I’m reading is lots of Lions fans are pretty upset they lost Greg Dortch to the Bills. Many felt he’d be on their 53, but even if not, expectation was that he would be right back with them on PS. Lions at Bills Week 2 TNF.”

As fate would have it, the Lions will be the first ever regular season opponent for the Bills in their Week 2 matchup at Highmark Stadium, their brand new facility.

Greg Dortch Said He Was Caught Off-Guard By Being Released By The Lions

In his first public comments since being release by the Lions and subsequently scooped up by the Bills practice squad, Dortch admitted that the situation took him by surprise.

“Yeah, I mean, I’ve been through that situation before, just getting cut and released,” he said via Sal Capaccio on X. “But this one was a little bit different. It kind of caught me off guard, you know. I didn’t think I was going to be put in that position. But once again, man, I’m really just grateful and thankful to be here. Have another opportunity to just play football, honestly. Like I said, 8 years in, undrafted guy, I’m grateful.”