Detroit Lions Rookie Already Facing Pressure To Start

The Detroit Lions cannot wait for their first-round pick to get on the field. They need instant production from their rookie, Blake Miller, according to Gennaro Filice, who ranked the top 12 rookies under pressure to perform in year one.

There is a lot riding on Miller this year, especially for a Lions team that had been contending for the past two years, but took a step back in 2025. One of the big reasons they believe that they can get back to being contenders is their offensive line, and one of their biggest additions was Miller.

The Lions had a choice between Miller or Georgia left tackle, Monroe Freeling, in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Many across the league saw them taking Freeling in that spot. However, they liked Miller, and with that decision, are choosing to move All-Pro Penei Sewell from right tackle to the left side.

Sewell played left tackle in college, so the switch is not out of the ordinary, but that is asking a lot of him when they could have drafted a left tackle and kept Sewell on the right side. It speaks to how much faith they have in Miller to hold down right tackle duties.

The Detroit Lions Need Blake Miller to Start Right Away

If Miller does not start in Week 1, it will be Larry Borom. Borom was a fifth-round pick back in 2021, and while his 38 career starts are impressive for his draft slot, he was mostly starting because teams did not have better options. He started eight, nine, six, and four games on struggling Bears teams, then started 11 games last season on a Miami Dolphins team that needed to hit the reset button. He started for an injured Austin Jackson and is typically not projected to be a Week 1 starter.

However, he has been taking the starting snaps for the Lions in OTAs. That likely has to do with Miller learning the playbook and getting up to speed. So, the rookie has until training camp to push the veteran entering his sixth year. By then, Miller should have a strong understanding of what is expected of him, and on the field, he should be the better talent. If Miller cannot get on the field early, the Lions line might not fully form.

Lions are Leaning on Their Upgraded Offensive Line

One of the big reasons fans and media are buying into the Lions having a better year in 2026 is their rebuilt offensive line. Taylor Decker and Graham Glasgow started to decline last year, and the team is expecting free agent Cade Mays and the rookie Miller to be two upgrades over these spots. If that is the case, the team would have five starters under the age of 27 and four starters who were former draft picks by the team. Three of them would be in their first three seasons.

Without Miller, the Lions’ offensive line could have a hole, which would cause similar problems to last season. If they want to compete this year, they need Miller.