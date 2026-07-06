Detroit Lions’ Biggest ‘X-Factor’ Revealed by NFL Analyst

Much is riding on Blake Miller’s ascension this season.

So much, in fact, that ESPN NFL analyst Seth Walder named the rookie offensive tackle as the biggest X-factor on the Detroit Lions’ roster for 2026.

“We think of the Lions as having a stalwart offensive line, but they had a serious need at right tackle after releasing veteran tackle Taylor Decker and flipping Penei Sewell to the left side,” Walder wrote. “They filled it with Miller in the first round of the draft. Historically, rookie tackles are typically below average in their first season, even if they’re first-rounders. We’ll find out if Miller can buck that trend and, if so, keep the Lions with two good tackles to bookend their offensive line.”

Decker Was Released in March

The 6-foot-6, 317-pound Miller should be an instant starter at right tackle following Decker’s departure. A first-round pick in 2016, Decker started 140 games during his 10 seasons in Detroit. He made the Pro Bowl in 2024.

Decker earned a 67.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus last season, ranking him 41st among 89 eligible tackles. He was set to make $18.2 million in 2026, including a $1.5 million roster bonus if he was still on the roster March 15.

Jared Goff was sacked 38 times last season, more than all but seven NFL quarterbacks.

Miller Broke Clemson Record for Snaps Played

With a glaring void up front in Detroit, Miller was the fifth offensive lineman taken in the first round. Miller showed remarkable durability in college, breaking the Clemson record for career snaps from scrimmage (3,778) while starting all 54 games. He was First Team All-ACC as a senior, becoming the 25th player in program history to earn at least three career All-ACC selections.

“Miller has unusual lateral quickness and fluidity in space despite playing too upright. His hands lack accuracy and command in both phases, but he can recover and make blocks with a finisher’s mindset,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft scouting report. “Miller is rarely beaten by rush games, but he has his edges attacked because of his hand issues. He will encounter difficulties at the next level without better pad level, core strength and cleaner technique. If he tightens up in those areas, Miller can become a solid NFL right tackle.”