Lions’ Top Draft Choice Faces Tough Comparison Already

The Detroit Lions and Monroe Freeling will always be linked to each other, for good or bad, on both sides. The Lions had a chance to take Freeling with the 17th overall pick but elected to take Blake Miller instead. Freeling was drafted 19th overall by the Carolina Panthers.

One of the big reasons Detroit noted for taking Miller over Freeling was that they wanted to move Penei Sewell back to left tackle. So, they wanted Miller, who played right tackle, over Freeling, who played left tackle the year prior.

Interestingly enough, due to the injury to Taylor Moton, the Panthers are now moving Freeling over to the right side. Freeling is now expected to start for the team in Week 1 as well, making the comparison even more intriguing.

Detroit Lions Passed on Monroe Freeling in 2026 NFL Draft

While the Lions did lean into drafting Miller because of his fit at right tackle, they also liked Miller more than Freeling because of his experience level. Miller was a four-year starter at Clemson.

He played 3,631 snaps at right tackle, and even added 101 snaps as a left tackle. Still, that type of experience at one position is rare for college football these days, and Detroit coveted it.

On the flip side, Freeling only started for a little more than one season. He comes into the NFL with 1,368 snaps at left tackle and 287 snaps as a right tackle. So, he does have limited work on the right side. However, he comes in with about half of the experience level that Miller.

They are about the same age and bring a similar level of athletic potential. So, even with Freeling moving over to the right side, it is fair to think the Lions still would have preferred Miller. Still, the comparison will be much easier to make, and it will never go away.

If the inexperienced Freeling flashes more upside in his first year, it will be a bad look for the Lions.

Blake Miller is Expected to Start in Week 1 for the Lions

Meanwhile, Miller should start the first week of the season for Detroit as well. He is going to be in competition, but the team will have Larry Borom competing with him. Borom has 38 career starts, and 11 of them came last year. He is also entering his sixth year in the NFL, so the experience level is on his side.

Still, the Lions signed him to be a stopgap who holds the starting role until Miller is ready. Meanwhile, they drafted Miller ahead of Freeling because they expect him to be ready as soon as Week 1.

So, Miller should be joining Freeling as a starter for the first week of the season. For the Lions, that means at least three new starters in different spots. Sewell will flip to the left side, and Miller will play the right side. Cade Mays is a new starter at center. The team will also have competition at left guard. The line will look a lot different.