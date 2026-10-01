Lions HC Gets Candid on Pivotal Draft Decision

The Detroit Lions had a tough decision to make in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. They were expected to take a tackle with their first pick, but the debate was between Blake Miller from Clemson and Monroe Freeling from Georgia.

The team chose Miller, and Freeling went two picks later to the Carolina Panthers. With the Lions set to face Freeling and the Panthers in Week 4, head coach Dan Campbell was asked how close the team was to taking the Georgia product.

Campbell admitted that they had the two close, but preferred Miller because of his experience.

“We held both in high regard,” admitted Campbell. “High grades on both, the athleticism, the length, power in the run game, all of those things.”

Freeling was viewed as the high-upside swing, but he lacked experience. Miller was viewed as more plug-and-play and see what you get. The Lions went with the safe route.

“I think probably for us, it was just Blake; he had taken a ton of reps,” added Campbell. “That was a little bit more of what it has come to. Feeling he’s doing a good job, and he is going to continue to grow just like our guys; the more reps you get, the better you get. That’s really what it came down to: just more experience over a four-year period starting at tackle.”

Miller was a four-year starter at Clemson. Meanwhile, Freeling started to get on the field at the end of his third year at Georgia and had about a year and a half of starting experience.

Detroit Lions HC Explains Decision to Select Blake Miller over Monroe Freeling

Freeling had 1,667 snaps in his college career. Beyond not starting as much as Miller, he also moved around a bit. He played 1,368 snaps at left tackle and 287 snaps at right tackle.

Meanwhile, Miller had 3,762 snaps in his college career. He only had 101 snaps at left tackle as well. So, he had 3,631 snaps on the right side. That is nearly triple the amount of Freeling.

Freeling and Miller Hit the Ground Running

Through three weeks of the NFL season, Freeling leads all rookie tackles in snaps played, and Miller is fourth. Freeling has played 204 snaps, and Miller has played 142. However, Miller missed Week 2 due to a knee injury.

Miller said that had the game been on a Sunday, he would have been able to play. Because they played Thursday Night Football and it would have been his second career start on the road, the team decided to sit him.

Fellow first-round pick Spencer Fano is second in snaps, and UDFA Khalil Benson is second.

So far, Miller has a 73.2 PFF grade. Meanwhile, Freeling has a 62.2 grade. It makes sense; Freeling is playing right tackle after playing left tackle last year. He was also more raw coming in.

Still, while his ceiling might end up higher, Miller has hit the ground running and is better as a rookie.