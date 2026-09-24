Lions OC Makes Telling Statement on Rookie Blake Miller

Detroit Lions rookie right tackle Blake Miller is on track to return for the team’s offensive line in Week 3 versus the New York Jets. Although Miller has just one regular season game of experience at the NFL level, his return will clearly provide a boost for the line in front of quarterback Jared Goff.

While speaking to reporters about Miller on Thursday, Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing spoke very highly of the rookie right tackle.

“He doesn’t look like a rookie out there,” said Petzing. “I think he’s really composed; I think he plays the next play. I think he’s behind his pads; I think his feet are in the right place. His eyes are in the right place.

“He does a great job of learning the game plan and communicating with Tate [Ratledge] there next to him at guard.

“So, [I] was really pleased with the first game and only want to see that continue to extend here as we go.”

Miller played all 77 offensive snaps the Lions had in Week 1 versus the New Orleans Saints. He also lined up for five special teams snaps during his NFL debut.

Due to a knee injury, though, Miller didn’t play on a short week last Thursday against the Buffalo Bills.

Blake Miller Set to Return for Lions in Week 3

Getty Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing spoke very highly of rookie right tackle Blake Miller on Thursday.

Miller became a Day 1 starter for the Lions in the season opener, as he anchored right tackle for Detroit’s new offensive front.

The unit looked a lot worse without Miller in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, but that wasn’t necessarily all because of Miller’s absence. The Lions faced a hostile environment in what was Buffalo’s home opener in its new stadium. Meanwhile, Detroit’s Week 1 matchup was at home. The Lions were also missing multiple starting linemen in Week 2.

Still, if Miller returns Sunday versus the Jets, it should provide the line, and offense overall, a significant boost.

According to the team’s injury report, Miller was limited in Wednesday’s practice because of his knee injury. His status is something to monitor throughout the rest of the week. The team has given every indication, though, that Miller is trending toward playing Sunday.

Will Christian Mahogany Return for Detroit Offensive Line?

Getty Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing spoke very highly of rookie right tackle Blake Miller.

As previously mentioned, the Lions were missing multiple linemen in Week 2. Center Cade Mays remains out because of broken right wrist. He will be sidelined for at least another month.

But left guard Christian Mahogany could return for Detroit during Week 3. Mahogany missed last Thursday because of a hip injury. Like Miller, he was limited in Wednesday’s practice.

Getting back both Miller and Mahogany would be a great help for the Lions offensive line, which committed four penalties during Week 2 versus the Bills. Miller’s replacement, backup right tackle Larry Borom, had two false starts and an offensive holding in the game.