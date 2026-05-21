2026 Draft Pick Blake Miller Reveals Strong First Impression Of Lions

Though there were rumors that the Detroit Lions could choose to try and move up in the opening round of the 2026 NFL Draft late last month, GM Brad Holmes ultimately stood pat.

The Lions selected offensive tackle Blake Miller out of Clemson with the 17th overall pick with the expectation that he’ll compete for a starting role at right tackle, and so far, everything appears on schedule.

Miller, who has been getting to know his new surroundings and teammates, spoke positively of his first experiences with the team so far.

2026 First Round Pick Blake Miller Has A Great First Impression Of The Detroit Lions

While interviewing with Detroit Lions official website writer Tim Twentyman, Miller said that while he’d love to be out on the field in full pads and helmets, the feeling of being selected by an NFL team in the opening round of the NFL Draft is starting to sink in.

“It definitely feels a little more real now,” Miller said. “Still itching to get onto the field, you know, get helmets, get shoulder pads on. It definitely feels more real, and being able to be around everyone and interact with everyone, getting to work with all the staff here has been awesome.”

When asked about his impressions of Lions offensive coach Hank Fraley, Miller had nothing but great things to say.

“He’s been amazing,” Miller said. “He’s been a great teacher when it comes to schematics, helping me pick everything up very quickly. No gray area on stuff, and then also when it comes to technique, he’s a technician. Everything needs to be perfect, because when you go out there, you don’t want to be thinking about your technique. Now’s the time to think about it, and he’s really emphasized that to us.

When asked by Twentyman if veteran offensive tackle Penei Sewell would be a player that he’d lean onto for advice, Miller answered not only in the affirmative, but that he’s been trying to soak up as much knowledge as possible.

“Yeah, definitely,” he said. “I’ve been trying to get as much input from as many guys as humanly possible, I feel like everyone’s got something to offer. Guys kind of emphasize different things in their own game, so they notice things in my game and really help me with that. I really appreciate how welcoming everyone has been and open to give me advice.”

As far as his first impressions being around the Lions players that will be his new teammates to begin his professional NFL career, Miller emphasized the family-like feeling.

“It’s been great, it feels like a big family in there,” he said.

Lions fans are understandably excited for what Miller could bring to their offensive line in short order.

Blake Miller Was Detroit’s First Round Pick In 2026

During his time at Clemson, Miller started 54 consecutive games and ultimately established a new record with 3,778 snaps from scrimmage. Additionally, Miller is now the first Clemson offensive lineman in the Common Draft era (since 1967) to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.