Lions Coach Drops Major Hint on Rookie’s Starting Chances

The Detroit Lions have not been afraid to throw first-round pick Blake Miller into the deep end. He has been with the starting unit since the first day of training camp, and he has hardly backed off from that spot. Dan Campbell noted early in the offseason that Miller would compete with veteran Larry Borom.

So, after Miller took on all of the starting work in the first week, Campbell was asked if Borom still had a chance. Campbell made it clear that pads just came on, and that is when the real competition would begin. Borom is still in the mix to win the spot.

“Blake (Miller) has gotten better every single day,” said Campbell on the progress of the rookie. “But Larry (Borom) has played in this league. Anybody’s got a shot.”

Campbell made it clear that the experience of Borom would make it harder for Miller to walk into a starting job. However, Campbell also noted that his prediction is for Miller to continue to grasp the job.

“My gut tells me that Blake’s going to continue to grow, but we will see,” said Campbell.

That confidence in the first-round pick is great to have so early and likely speaks to what he has brought to the table.

Dan Campbell Hints at Blake Miller Starting Early for Detroit Lions

One of the reasons the Lions drafted Miller so high was because of his experience level. He was a four-year starter at Clemson, and he started all four years at right tackle. By the end of his time, he amassed 3,631 snaps at right tackle. So, it is not a shock to the team that he has been able to come in and start right away.

Miller noted that there have been bumps in the road, but he has been embracing the challenge. The team sticking with him through the bumps in the road shows that they have real plans of him getting on the field in Week 1.

Things change when it gets more physical with shoulder pads on. However, right now the chances of him starting are high.

Larry Borom Still Has a Chance to Start for the Lions

If Miller gets banged up or shows any issues, the team made sure they had insurance in Borom. Borom is a former fifth-round pick by the Chicago Bears in the 2021 NFL draft. However, he has turned into a serviceable backup with potential to start in a pinch.

He started in 27 games during his rookie contract before signing with the Miami Dolphins. Last year, he started 11 games due to the injuries that they had at tackle. For his career, he has 788 snaps at left tackle and 1,709 on the right side. He even has 20 snaps at right guard and 42 snaps at left guard.

So, he was a smart signing as a depth tackle who can slide into multiple roles if needed. However, the Lions’ plan is not for him to start, and they would feel best if he remained in that depth role.