Blockbuster Lions Trade Proposal Lands 4-Time All-Pro DE in ‘Big Splash’

The Detroit Lions have slowly but meticulously built their roster over the last three seasons, taking a team that was once a bottom-dweller and building them into a Super Bowl contender.

After adopting a steady approach to filling holes, the team could take a bigger swing this offseason, one analyst predicts. Jeff Risdon of USA Today’s Lions Wire played out two offseason scenarios, one where the Lions continue with their conservative approach of filling holes with modest roster moves, and another where they go after the “big splash” move — All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett.

Lions Land Myles Garrett With Big Package of Picks

Risdon noted that the Cleveland Browns likely want to hold onto their former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, even though he sought permission for a trade. Risdon predicted it would take a massive haul of picks from the Lions to make the deal attractive enough for the Browns.

“While it’s not likely the Browns have any interest in moving Garrett, and the financial and salary cap details make it next to impossible for Cleveland to even try to deal Garrett, here’s what a Lions offseason could look like if Detroit and Cleveland somehow made it happen,” Risdon wrote.

Risdon predicted the Lions would send two first-round picks, one from 2025 and another from 2026, along with third-round picks from each of the next two drafts and defensive tackle Brodric Martin. In return they would land Garrett along with a fifth-round pick in 2025 and a second-round pick in 2026.

The Lions would likely some some fierce competition to land the Browns star. Garrett is at the peak of his game, making the Pro Bowl in each of the last five seasons and earning All-Pro honors in four of those years.

Garrett could be a good fit for the Lions, who have struggled to establish a consistent pass rush outside of star Aidan Hutchinson. Even though Hutchinson suffered a season-ending leg fracture in October, no other player was able to top the 7.5 sacks he had to that point in the season.

Browns Expected to Hold Pat

As Risdon hinted, the Browns could opt to turn down the trade offers and continue to rebuild around Garrett. NFL insider Daniel Jeremiah revealed this week that other teams around the league see it the same way.

“Everything in talking to people as of late around the league, the expectation is, ‘No, they’re not going to move him. He’s not going to go anywhere.’ We’ll see what happens,” Jeremiah said on a conference call, via SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit.

That likely won’t deter the Lions from seeking a move, Jeremiah added.

“Detroit has the roster that’s ready to win right now, ready to win a championship. That could be a finishing piece,” Jeremiah said. “I would be willing to be pretty aggressive I think if I were Brad Holmes on that front knowing that that could bring a parade to my city. I would be aggressive and do whatever I had to do and try and make something like that happen.”