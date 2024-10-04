Blockbuster Lions Trade Pitch Sends $45 Million Edge Rusher to Detroit

The Detroit Lions took a big swing at defensive line this offseason, signing veteran edge rusher Marcus Davenport in the hopes of finally adding the pass-rushing complement to Aidan Hutchinson they’ve been seeking for two years.

But Davenport is now out for the season with an elbow injury, leading one analyst to suggest the Lions hit the trade block to find a replacement. Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder suggested the Lions could seek a trade for disgruntled New York Jets edge rusher Haason Reddick, who is a top candidate to be moved before this season’s trade deadline.

Reddick has yet to take the field for the Jets amid a contract dispute, leading to increasing speculation that the Jets will cut their losses and move on.

Lions Could Find Marcus Davenport’s Replacement Holder noted that the Lions may need to consider making a big move to fill the void left by Davenport, who was placed on season-ending injured reserve on September 24 with a torn tricep. “Marcus Davenport is out for the season, which is a crushing injury for the Lions since he was supposed to be the defense’s second edge defender and take some of the pressure off Aidan Hutchinson,” Holder wrote. “That leaves the cupboard pretty bare, so the front office should see if it can swing a deal with the Jets.” Holder added that Reddick’s desire for a new contract would fit into Detroit’s long-term plans at edge rusher. Reddick is in the final year of his three-year, $45 million contract.