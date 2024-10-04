Blockbuster Lions Trade Pitch Sends $45 Million Edge Rusher to Detroit

The Detroit Lions took a big swing at defensive line this offseason, signing veteran edge rusher Marcus Davenport in the hopes of finally adding the pass-rushing complement to Aidan Hutchinson they’ve been seeking for two years.
But Davenport is now out for the season with an elbow injury, leading one analyst to suggest the Lions hit the trade block to find a replacement. Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder suggested the Lions could seek a trade for disgruntled New York Jets edge rusher Haason Reddick, who is a top candidate to be moved before this season’s trade deadline.
Reddick has yet to take the field for the Jets amid a contract dispute, leading to increasing speculation that the Jets will cut their losses and move on.
Lions Could Find Marcus Davenport’s Replacement
Holder noted that the Lions may need to consider making a big move to fill the void left by Davenport, who was placed on season-ending injured reserve on September 24 with a torn tricep.
“Marcus Davenport is out for the season, which is a crushing injury for the Lions since he was supposed to be the defense’s second edge defender and take some of the pressure off Aidan Hutchinson,” Holder wrote. “That leaves the cupboard pretty bare, so the front office should see if it can swing a deal with the Jets.”
Holder added that Reddick’s desire for a new contract would fit into Detroit’s long-term plans at edge rusher. Reddick is in the final year of his three-year, $45 million contract.
“While Reddick is looking for a contract extension before hitting the field, Davenport is only on a one-year deal, so the position will be an offseason need for Detroit anyway,” Holder wrote. “This could be a two-birds, one-stone situation in which the organization simultaneously fills an immediate and long-term void.”
There are others who see the Lions as a top suitor for Reddick. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report suggested that Detroit — along with the Arizona Cardinals — would be the most likely landing spots. Knox joined Holder in suggesting Reddick would be a likely replacement for Davenport while addressing what has been an area of weakness for the Lions.
“Adding Reddick would give Detroit a high-end complement opposite Aidan Hutchinson and would help shore up a defense that showed some vulnerability against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4,” Knox wrote.
While the Lions have given no public indications of interest in Reddick, the team started the season harboring Super Bowl aspirations, which could lead to urgency in replacing Davenport and strengthening the defense.
More Opportunities for Lions
While a trade for Reddick could take place somewhere down the line, Jimmy Liao of USA Today’s Lions Wire suggested a more immediate solution for the Lions in filling Davenport’s spot.
“Signed to a 1-year contract as a free agent, the Lions were hoping that Davenport would solidify the edge position opposite Aidan Hutchinson,” Liao wrote. “With Davenport out, Levi Onwuzurike, Josh Paschal, and James Houston will have increased opportunities.”
The Lions have struggled to establish a consistent pass rush outside of Hutchinson, who has 6.5 of the team’s 11 total sacks this season. Onwuzurike is next on the list with 1.5 sacks, while no other player has more than one.
