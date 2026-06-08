Actor Anthony Anderson Fires Off Bold Lions Take Involving Matthew Stafford

For the initial 12 seasons of his NFL career, Matthew Stafford gave everything to the Detroit Lions, but left increasingly frustrated without a playoff win. It ultimately reached a breaking point in 2021, leading to a trade request and a move to the Los Angeles Rams, a career-altering decision that culminated in a Super Bowl win.

While addressing Stafford’s historic move to the Rams five years ago, Hollywood actor Anthony Anderson, who starred in movies like Scream 4 and Transformers, took a strong jab at the Detroit Lions for failing to utilize the reigning NFL MVP.

“You gave us Matthew Stafford? You guys could not do anything with him,” said Anderson, talking to the interviewer, who was seemingly a Lions fan. “You see what happens when he left your team, came to a great team, and won the Super Bowl.”

The 55-year-old veteran actor, a California native, acknowledged during the recent interview that he is a Los Angeles Rams fan. While Stafford was still an elite quarterback in Detroit, there were reasons his more than decade-long run failed to deliver championship glory with the Honolulu Blues.

Why Did Matthew Stafford’s Detroit Lions Run Fail?

Matthew Stafford was a first-round and first-overall pick by the Lions in the 2009 NFL Draft, with the Georgia Bulldogs alumnus bringing high expectations from his collegiate success. After the first two injury- prone campaigns, he was one of the consistent quarterbacks in the league, racking up over 4,000 passing yards for seven consecutive seasons.

While Stafford’s individual performance stood out, the Lions failed to match his level, resulting in continuous heartbreak for the QB1 year after year. With him leading the offense, the franchise reached the postseason only three times ( 2011, 2014, and 2016) and had a Wildcard round elimination each year.

The poor running game was an underlying problem for the franchise, which put a lot of pressure on the pocket-passer. They went a record 70 back-to-back games without generating a 100-yard rush. This allowed the defenders to solely focus on Stafford and his passing game with virtually no threat of scoring a rushing touchdown.

While Stafford carried the Lions offense despite its setbacks, Detroit’s defense often failed to match his elite efforts. Other than 2014— when the team reached the playoffs, and the defense ranked second best in the league— the unit largely hovered around the bottom of the table and struggled during crucial games.

Due to the inconsistency, the Lions management also hit the reset button in the coaching staff, which forced the signal-caller to learn a new playbook after a few seasons— a challenge he didn’t face at the Rams.

Matthew Stafford Found Everything He Lacked After Leaving the Detroit Lions

In contrast, Stafford won a Super Bowl in his debut season with the Rams, which seemed like an uphill battle in Detroit. He thrived because his recurring issues at the Lions didn’t exist after arriving in Los Angeles.

When the 38-year-old linked up with head coach Sean McVay, widely known as one of the sharpest minds in the NFL, he finally received the opportunity to play in a modern and aggressive passing system, where Stafford’s deep-throwing ability and leadership quality shone.

Unlike the Lions, the Rams’ defensive unit was stacked with an elite edge rusher like Aaron Donald, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and linebacker Von Miller. Moreover, with running backs like Sony Michael and Cam Akers, the Rams offense didn’t just rely on Stafford’s passing during the Super Bowl-winning campaign.

In 2026, Stafford will be playing his sixth season with the franchise, and they will still be heading to the next campaign as a potential championship contender, especially after recently acquiring two-time Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett, from the Cleveland Browns.