Lions GM Brad Holmes Breaks Silence on Jahmyr Gibbs After Bijan Robinson’s Extension

Atlanta Falcons‘ Bijan Robinson’s didn’t just sign a record-breaking contract— he may have altered the direction of the running back market, putting Lions star Jahmyr Gibbs next in line for a big contract. As Gibbs has been ‘holding in’ since the beginning of training camp in late July, it shows the franchise could be under pressure to get him back doing drills as soon as possible, but it’s unlikely to happen unless the three-time Pro Bowler signs a new deal.

On August 4, the Lions general manager Brad Holmes was asked by reporter Jennifer Hammond whether the Falcons star’s signing could speed things up in Gibbs’ contract negotiations.

“It usually expedites things. But we will see,” said Holmes in response, acknowledging it could have a domino effect on the Honolulu Blues.

After weeks of negotiations, the Falcons star finalized his new deal for $66.75 million and will be valid for three years, keeping him at Mercedes-Benz Stadium until the end of the 2030 season. In addition, the deal includes a guaranteed $51 million.

Now, the question is whether this deal can fast-track everything for Jahmyr Gibbs amid his training camp absence, just as Brad Holmes hinted it might.

Why Bijan Robinson’s Deal Could Speed Up Jahmyr Gibbs’ Extension

Apart from waiting for their respective contract extension for weeks, Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs have other things in common. While they both are among the best young running backs in the league today, they are also first-round picks from the 2023 NFL Draft. Moreover, the two stars are twenty-four years old. The Falcons star has two Pro Bowl selections, and the Lions RB has three.

The clear similarities show that Gibbs is capable of bringing as much value as Robinson. In such situations, front offices and agents often play the waiting game to see who makes the first move before settling on a number. The Falcons RB’s contract extension has now given the Lions a possible price tag for a young and elite running back like Gibbs.

Moreover, the three-time Pro-Bowler’s decision to refuse to take part in the practice drills is a headache for Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell. With the RB market now set, Holmes has a measuring stick while working on the contract negotiations with the Lions’ star— potentially making him the highest-paid running back in the league and bringing him back on the gridiron for the training camp.

Not only does Gibbs share similarities with Robinson, but his elite production over the past three years also speaks louder to his contract value.

Jahmyr Gibbs’ Stellar Stats Justify a Massive Extension

The 24-year-old has been an integral part of Dan Campbell’s offensive scheme from his debut season. While he had an impressive first season with 945 rushing yards, he logged a career-best 1,412 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns in his sophomore year, helping the Lions finish with a 15-2 regular season record. Starting all 17 games last season, the Pro Bowler rushed for 1,223 yards after securing 13 TDs.

Heading into his fourth NFL season, fans have high expectations for the Lions star, as he was recently ranked second in ESPN’s top RB ranking— just behind Bijan Robinson, who claimed the top spot. Moreover, Campbell also made it clear that Gibbs would carry the load as a bell cow in the 2026 season, which is why offering him a lucrative contract should be Brad Holmes’ biggest focus right now.