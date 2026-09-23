Shorthanded Lions Suddenly Bring Back Familiar Face

The Detroit Lions are all kinds of banged up right now as they continue preparations to host the New York Jets in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season, hoping to rebound from their frustrating 41-31 loss on the road to the Buffalo Bills last week.

The Lions, who were already without the likes of Cade Mays, Brian Branch, and Kerby Joseph, lost safety Avonte Maddox for the remainder of the campaign, adding more insult to literal injury.

Since then, Lions GM Brad Holmes has added veteran safety Jalen Mills, formerly of the Pittsburgh Steelers, to the practice squad. And on Wednesday, he brought back a familiar face that was recently released.

The Detroit Lions Have Brought Back Linebacker Joe Bachie

On Wednesday, the Lions announced that they have re-signed linebacker Joe Bachie, whom they released a day prior, to their practice squad; they also signed center Scott McLaughlin to the active roster from the practice squad.

Bachie’s path to the NFL began after his college career at Michigan State, where he played roughly 90 minutes from Detroit. He went undrafted in 2020 but earned an opportunity with the New Orleans Saints, later moving on to the Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals.

Bachie first saw NFL game action with Cincinnati in 2021, appearing in 16 games before a knee injury brought his season to an early close. He remained in the Bengals organization through the 2023 season.

In 2025, Bachie landed with the Indianapolis Colts and earned five starts. He totaled 26 tackles and broke up a pass before a toe injury forced him onto injured reserve. After subsequently spending time with the Tennessee Titans, Bachie returned to Michigan by signing with the Detroit Lions in April 2026.

The Lions Are Preparing For The Jets In Week 3

The Lions know they had several areas of their game to clean up following their disappointing loss to the Bills, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

For defensive end and captain Aidan Hutchinson, changes are necessary.

“Things will definitely be changing,” said Hutchinson in the locker room after the loss at new Highmark Stadium. “I don’t know what that is necessarily, but I know there will be changes; we are not going to keep banging our heads against the wall.”

“I have no idea; I’m not really sure,” he continued when asked for specifics. “All I can really do is focus on myself and try to improve the way the best I can. I know that Dan, Shep, and all those dudes are going to do what they got to do. But something’s got to change; I don’t know what that is.”