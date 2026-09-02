Lions GM Brad Holmes Gives Major Update on Isiah Pacheco’s Return Timeline

Isiah Pacheco was one of the Detroit Lions‘ biggest offseason additions, making him a supposed cost-effective alternative after losing David Montgomery to the Houston Texans in a trade deal. However, the running back’s new career chapter in Detroit has been hit with a major injury setback before it could even begin.

The 27-year-old was recently placed on the IR list, meaning he is set to miss at least the first four games of the regular season due to his injuries. Amid his current rehabilitation, the Lions general manager Brad Holmes was asked about his potential return timeline to the gridiron during a press conference this morning.

“Yeah, that’s the hope,” said Holmes, answering whether the RB will play the 2026 season. “Pacheco, he’s doing everything he can to get back. We’re still excited about him. I don’t want to put a timetable on him coming back.”

While Pacheco took part in the recent training camp, he is currently dealing with not one but two injury concerns, putting doubt over his availability as the regular season approaches.

The Latest Injury Setback Leaves Isiah Pacheco’s Return Date Up in the Air

Isiah Pacheco started the Lions training camp with a lot of optimism to make a mark. After taking part in the initial training camp, he suffered a sprained MCL in his knee in the second week of August. Even though coach Dan Campbell insisted that the former Kansas City Chiefs starter would be healthy before the season opener, reality tells a different story now, as he is on track to be sidelined for at least the first few weeks of the campaign, if not longer, due to a back injury.

As he worked on his way back from the knee issue, he encountered a new back injury in late August. The details of the second injury remain unclear at the moment, but it became the key factor behind putting him on the IR list, not the MCL strain.

Meanwhile, injuries have been a constant challenge for the 27-year-old, creating roadblocks throughout his NFL career. Playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, he was a regular starter in his first two seasons before durability questions came up in the second half of his career at Arrowhead Stadium.

His first major injury was in the 2024 season when he had a fractured fibula, which was a reason he featured in 7 games that year. Last season, which was his final year with the four-time Super Bowl champions, he dealt with an MCL strain. Even though Pacheco played 13 games, his production and explosiveness dropped significantly, with the Chiefs letting him become a free agent in March.

It is certainly a setback for the backfield; the Lions still have reliable depth to support Jahmyr Gibbs.

Jacob Saylors’ Strong Preseason Could Make Him Jahmyr Gibbs’ Backup

In the absence of Isiah Pacheco, Jacob Saylors is expected to set up as the potential backup behind Jahmyr Gibbs. The UFL standout certainly locked his place after an impressive display throughout the preseason games.

Playing in the Lions’ all 3 preseason games in August, he had 23 carries (tied for fourth), 132 rushing yards (second). The 26-year-old was particularly brilliant in the last game against the Colts, logging 17 carries and 100 rushing yards, which certainly sealed his 53-man roster spot. Besides Saylors, the Lions have Sione Vaki and Jabari Small as running back depth.